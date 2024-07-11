Deals Blowin’ Up On Portable Tire Inflators And Jump Starters For Roadside Rescues

The bare minimum of equipment you need in your car for emergencies is a tire inflator and a jump starter. I could list another 10 things you should probably have as well. But we’ll just start with being able to deal with a flat tire or a dead battery. I carry both of these and use them quite a bit, although rarely for my car. However, a small booster pack, like the ones here is far safer than a set of of cables. The same can be said if you have a tire with a slow leak. You’re often better off putting some air in the tire and getting to a shop that can patch it correctly.

If you look below, there’s a NOCO Boost HD 2000A UltraSafe Car Battery Jump Starter for $199.95. NOCO is one of the benchmarks in jump starters. To find this one at 20% is well, it’s a big deal. There are also some good choices from DeWalt and Craftsman if you want a bigger unit that can use your tool batteries.

For flat tires, there’s the Slime Digital Pro Power Tire Inflator, Heavy Duty, Automatic Shut Off, Long Hose for $75.95 that I have just tested—spoiler alert, it’s pretty good and I am really liking the digital controls. If you want a more manual option from the another industry standard, then the VIAIR Tire Inflator Portable12V, Heavy Duty 60 PSI, 12V Plug, Twist Chuck for $59.72 is really hard to beat.

If you want to do a little reading and educate yourself on the ins and outs of jump starters, we have a buyer’s guide—Best Jump Starters.

I have no idea if this last product is any good. I’ve never used it, tested it, or even seen it with my own eyes. But, it comes from a company with the most righteous of names—LOKITHOR!!!!! The two Asgardian brothers, sons of Oden and Frigga, combined into one brand of awesomeness like the Tuvix of Norse Mythology here to jump-start, inflate, and shower the mere mortals of Midgard. That’s right. It’s not just a jump starter. It’s not just a tire inflator. It’s not just a flashlight. It also has a 200psi pressure washer you can use to give your conversion van a quick wash before you head out to get your face melted at the Led Zepplin show. All Hail the LOKITHOR. Bring the lightning!