Dainese’s Stelvio D-Air D-Dry XT Jacket Is Dripping With Tech

No motorcycle jacket is the complete package. There isn’t one that you can wear to a track day in California and take on an adventure trip that finishes in Alaska. But if you ride year ‘round and can only have one jacket, Dianese’s Stelvio D-Air D-Dry XT makes a compelling argument. And now it’s available in North America.

Dianese has thrown all the technology at its disposal into this model. Tourers and commuters who ride from January to December couldn’t ask for much more. The stand-out feature of this jacket is the built-in D-air system. This airbag is paired with Dianese’s Intelligent Protection System (IPS), which monitors the jacket's movements 1,000 times per second.

As soon as the IPS detects an accident, the airbag is fully inflated within 45 milliseconds. That’s faster than the blink of an eye. This system meets or exceeds CE Level 2 for airbags at the front and CE Level 1 at the back. The airbag system also disperses three times more energy at the front and four times more at the rear than its rigid counterparts.

Unlike many other airbags on the market, the D-air doesn’t need to be connected to your bike. It runs on a battery that lasts for 26 hours. Once deployed, you’ll need to replace the airbag, which costs a total of $300. There are Pro-Armor Level 2 protectors at the elbows and shoulders and a pocket for a G1 or G2 back protector. It’s hard to ask for much more in the form of crash protection.

This model features the D-Dry XT membrane, which is the evolution of the D-Dry membrane. The 4-way stretch laminated waterproof material should keep you dry in the harshest conditions without restricting your movement. As with any waterproof membrane, ventilation is key. The Stelvio has direct-to-the-body waterproof vent zipper closures on the front and rear to keep you cool on hot days. This has all the makings of a great three-or-four-season jacket, bar the inclusion of a removable thermal liner

All high-impact areas are covered by Dainese’s D-Stone material, which is usually found on the brand’s boots and textile clothing. It's made of high-density twisted nylon with elasticated inserts faced with nylon, creating an armored weave. According to Dainese, the abrasion-resistant fabric is comparable to leather in terms of performance.

If you can’t justify spending just shy of $1,600 on one piece of gear, fear not, there are other options. The Tempest 3 D-Dry Jacket offers good value to anyone who wants to stay dry and warm this winter for less than $350. Stretch your budget to around $680, and you’ll snag a good three-season jacket in Dainese's D-Explorer 2 jacket, which we tested not too long ago. If you already have the jacket of your dreams but want the added protection of an airbag system, pick up the Smart Jacket Rev2.

