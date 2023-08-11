A $17 Part Saved Me From Removing My Mini Cooper S’ Whole Front End

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The first-generation BMW-made Mini Cooper S has a fatal flaw. It’s not a faulty timing chain, an exploding power steering pump, or even a self-immolating ECU. It’s the oil dipstick. Come again?

Due to a combination of tight clearances, cheap parts, and age, a broken dipstick can result in an all-day headache that requires removing the Mini’s entire front clip and radiator to remedy. If you’re a longtime R53 owner, you’re nodding along grimly at this point. But if you’re me, a noob who just bought one of these supercharged hot hatches (stay tuned for a proper introduction), you’re probably wondering how the hell this is possible.

When BMW engineered the rebooted Mini in the early 2000s, it didn’t have a lot of experience building transverse-engine, front-wheel-drive cars. Engineers packaged everything real tight, shoehorning a 1.6L Chrysler Tritec engine into a cramped engine bay in what was, at the time, the shortest car for sale in the U.S. Making matters worse, Cooper S models added an Eaton supercharger to the front of the engine along with a top-mounted intercooler. The dipstick tube had to fit between the supercharger, alternator, and radiator, and it had to curve up so that people could actually reach it. The result is a double-kinked tube to accomplish the job. Simple enough? Not really.

The curves are more dramatic in real life. BMW

See, someone from BMW had the bright idea to make the dipstick out of inflexible fiberglass rather than metal, probably to save a few cents per part. Over time, as owners jam the brittle stick down its curved pathway to check the oil level, the stick can fracture and all or part of it can lodge itself in the tube. At that point, you’re either getting extremely lucky with a set of needle-nose pliers … or removing the front clip of your car to remove the tube.

When I checked my Mini’s oil during my comprehensive 15-minute pre-purchase inspection, I noticed the stock fiberglass dipstick was indeed starting to crack. I did some Googling and came across the horror stories. Reddit threads and forum posts overflow with unlucky owners who pulled on their dipsticks only to come up short. Rather than roll the dice, I opted to buy a 3mirrors aluminum dipstick on Amazon. At $17.99 it was a little pricey for a thin metal strip, but I view it as cheap insurance against a major PITA. It’s also easier to read and much nicer to look at and touch than the grimy plastic stick that was almost old enough to buy beer.

After 20 years, the original dipstick was working on borrowed time. Maddox Kay

The 3mirrors dipstick alleviates my anxiety, reads my Mini's oil level better, and looks cleaner in its engine bay. Maddox Kay

There are plenty of good reasons to take the front end off of a car. Just ask any Audi S4 owner. I will most certainly be removing my Mini’s front end at some point to tackle a supercharger service and some engine seals. But when I do, it won’t be because my dipstick snapped off in an AutoZone parking lot. That’s not a good reason at all. If you have an R53 Mini Cooper S, replace the original dipstick with a metal one now. Or don’t—it’s your future misery. But when you’re cursing the BMW gods as you struggle with 20-year-old bumper clips, don’t say I didn’t warn you.