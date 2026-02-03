The Drive Awards: The Best Value of 2026 is the Honda Civic Hybrid

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Don’t confuse “good value” with “cheapest.” Getting solid value is not about finding the minimum viable product—it’s about bang for your buck. Yes, there are cheaper cars than the Honda Civic Hybrid. No, there aren’t any that’ll offer better value. This compact sedan and hatchback hit the sensible, affordable sweet spot more than anything else we drove in 2025.

Our 2024 award class had a “Best Under $40,000″ category. This time, we’ve taken the price tag out of the equation, evaluating our lower-cost candidates on the value they bring to a potential owner’s life—whether from a functional standpoint or just from a pricing perspective. But what do you know, there are some familiar faces we’ve seen in past award pickings.

The Ford Maverick, consistently one of our favorites, made our list as a runner-up for its exceptional value as a pickup. Having spent a decent amount of time with one myself, I have to say, it is a darn-good little rig. Low running cost plus high utility is a great formula.

Another good buy that’s been on our radar in the last 12 months is the Kia K4. Its high feature density, style, and performance for the price make it a substantial value.

Runner-Up, the Pickup: Ford Maverick

Byron Hurd

“But really, what’s most remarkable about the Maverick AWD Hybrid is just how unremarkable it is. It offers the same power and torque as the standard Hybrid—191 horses and 155 lb-ft—and only weighs about 170 pounds more. And perhaps unsurprisingly, given there’s only a healthy adult’s weight difference between them, the AWD gets virtually the same fuel economy as the 2WD Hybrid, checking out at 40 mpg city, 34 mpg highway, and 37 mpg combined (the 2WD gets 42/35/38 city/highway/combined).”

“Go a little hot into a turn, and you’ll get a kind reminder that the Maverick has more in common with a Focus than it does with a Ranger or F-150. It tucks in nice and flat, with no uncomfortable bobbing or unsteadiness. The AWD system’s minuscule weight penalty is easily forgotten thanks to the hybrid’s torque electric assist. The CVT is forgettable, which is as much a compliment as anything else. Sadly, we had little opportunity to put the AWD system to much of a test; our day was pleasantly California-like, even for late March.“

“If you were holding out for an all-wheel-drive Maverick with the frugal hybrid engine, your wait is over. It’s just a shame the world has changed so much in the meantime; otherwise, this might have been a $25,000 truck. Instead, well, here we are. And since it’s built in Mexico, Ford has a tough row to hoe in the current political and economic climate. Here’s hoping price creep doesn’t kill an otherwise impressive offering.” –Byron Hurd, Editor

Runner-Up, the Compact: Kia K4

Adam Ismail

“Mind you, I do think the K4 is roughly $2,000 more car than the Forte. For starters, it’s nearly three inches longer and two inches wider. Passengers in the rear have almost 2.5 inches more legroom, which counts for a lot in a small car like this, although that’s eaten into trunk space by less than a cubic foot. Intelligent cruise control now comes standard on all K4 trims, as does a 12.3-inch infotainment display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and four USB-C ports. This thing’s got the tech angle covered.“

“In the K4’s case, it’s the kind of person who upgrades their phone every other year—a Galaxy, to be specific, since ‘Apple just doesn’t innovate anymore.’ The Kia K4 is a strong value, but it’s also tech-forward and a little weird. In other words, it’s the early adopter’s cheap sedan.”

“Ever since all the American brands gave up on them and small crossovers took over, compact sedans have felt like an underloved segment. Why sell a normal car when you can force consumers into bigger, taller vehicles with deeper profit margins? Ever fewer automakers are fighting the good fight, and it’s for that reason that I’m thankful the 2025 Kia K4 is fantastic.” –Adam Ismail, Senior Editor

Winner: Honda Civic Hybrid

Jerry Perez

We’ve been impressed with the Honda Civic Hybrid each time we’ve come across it, and the future for this nameplate looks bright. The current Civic Hybrid wins our best-value award for this year, and the next-gen prototype has already been lauded as “A fuel sipper that feels like an automatic Si.” Suffice to say, this is a great platform, and we’re happy Honda’s going to keep evolving it.

Every time we’ve reviewed it, we’ve found it comfortable, clean-looking, and more than competent on the road for both daily driving and long trips. It’s not an 8,000-rpm sport compact, but it’s an exceptional get-around car. And that doesn’t mean it’s not rewarding to drive. As Deputy Editor, Jerry Perez, said after a 1,800-mile review:

“Despite fuel efficiency being the main mission, the battery-assisted four-banger boasts some decent performance specs. There’s 200 horsepower on tap, which is more than enough to get out of your own way and others’ on the highway, and just the right amount to have a little fun on a country road. There’s also 232 lb-ft of torque, netting the Civic Hybrid the same hp but more torque than the sporty Si. The engine is tuned differently, of course, and there’s an “eCVT” (what Honda calls its two-motor hybrid system) instead of a six-speed manual, but overall, Honda did a great job giving the most fuel-efficient Civic a generous pinch of excitement.”

Correction: We initially described Honda’s powertrain as a CVT, but while Honda calls it an “eCVT,” it is in fact a two-motor hybrid system, and not really a transmission at all. Sorry for the confusion.

