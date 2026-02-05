The Drive Awards: The Best Hybrid of 2026 Is the Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

There are more hybrids than ever to choose from today. On the list of problems to have, that’s a pretty good one, even if it makes selecting The Drive’s Best Hybrid of 2026 a little more challenging each year.

What ultimately landed on our short list was a group of new, electrified SUVs that don’t sacrifice what already makes them great or popular in the first place, while seeking higher MPGs. Quite the contrary, these four vehicles are better to drive—not simply more efficient—because of their state-of-the-art powertrains. And they already do everything else pretty dang well, so the end result is a win-win.

Nevertheless, there can only be one champion. So read on for our highlights of the year’s finest hybrids, before a well-deserved round of applause for the contender taking home top honors.

Runner-Up: Subaru Forester Hybrid

Beverly Braga

“The Forester Hybrid powertrain is a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated flat-four coupled with a high-capacity lithium-ion battery and a pair of electric motors (one for start/stop, the other for all-wheel drive). Subaru supposedly couldn’t divulge the battery size but hinted that it’s “very similar” to the Crosstrek Hybrid’s, which is 1.1 kWh. Combined, the output is 194 horsepower (versus 180 hp from the regular gas model). As for torque, Subaru says “there is no industry standard for combined torque,” but the gas engine makes 154 lb-ft while electricity provides 199 lb-ft.

“Improved sound deadening and updated suspension are definite highlights. Also, damn, is the Forester really good at that off-roading stuff. Over about nine miles of dirt tracking and rut climbing in Hollister Hills, the vehicle felt right at home.

Admittedly, on-road handling remains uninspired, and you’re still going to hear that signature Subaru engine whine. But as far as sales are concerned, that stuff hasn’t stopped Subaru fans from snapping these things up left and right. For them, the Forester Hybrid is the right blend of attractive styling, competitive pricing, standard premium features, and unmatched off-road skills.” –Beverly Braga, Contributor

Runner-Up: Honda CR-V Hybrid

Chris Tsui

“In terms of balancing usability and aesthetics, Honda’s interior and UX designers seem to be some of the only ones in the game right now with their heads screwed on properly.

“The CR-V Hybrid feels appropriately punchy when you want it to, and it’s surprisingly adept and entertaining in the corners, too. Steering feels expertly calibrated for comfortable precision, the ride is appropriately smooth in a way that always feels in control and composed, and the whole thing never feels unhappy being thrown around a back road.

“Every crease in the 2025 Honda CR-V’s sheet metal, every little engineering decision, every button on the dashboard feels like a deliberate call informed by years of manufacturing and selling cars to lots (and lots) of people. The CR-V is near-faultlessly practical. The CR-V is innocuously handsome. The CR-V is, for all of its intents and purposes, quite nice to drive.” –Chris Tsui, Contributor

Runner-Up: Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid

Cyril Soliman

“The Corolla Cross seats five comfortably, with 17 cubic feet of cargo behind the rear seats and 44 cubic feet with them folded (AWD). Towing capacity is up to 1,500 pounds. Add generous storage in the redesigned center console, and you’ve got a crossover that’s practical for everyday errands, weekend adventures, and modest hauling.

“Its 196 combined horsepower and three electric motors smooth out acceleration, improve throttle response, and reduce CVT interference. That extra power makes the Corolla Cross Hybrid a noticeably more enjoyable and confident drive.

“The takeaway: buyers looking for a practical, all-purpose compact SUV can get almost everything they need in a base gas model. But for those who value smoother acceleration, stronger passing power, and impressive fuel economy, the hybrid is worth the extra few thousand dollars.” –Cyril Soliman, Social Media Manager

Winner: Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid

Hyundai

The Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid is our top hybrid of 2026 because it checks practically every box while costing considerably less than the competition, not to mention barely more than a normal, gas-only Santa Fe. You can get one of these, very nicely equipped, for well under $50,000, which is rare in today’s new-car market.

Sure, the exterior is love or hate, but your family will love the space inside and all the storage it offers. A solid 231-horsepower, 271 lb-ft hybrid powertrain is strong enough for everyday driving while returning a combined 34 mpg, and the tech inside is truly class-leading. It has a glove box that disinfects whatever’s inside of it with UV light, for crying out loud.

It’s hard to fault, as my colleague Joel Feder noted in his glowing review: “Depending on your taste in design, the Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid might not just be the right family car for you, it might be the best family car for the money today. The intersection of ‘what you need’ and ‘what you want’ might have just been crossed.”

Got a tip? Email us at tips@thedrive.com