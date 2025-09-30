2026 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid First Drive Review: More Power, More MPG, More Fun

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

The new 2026 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid is fun. That’s not a characteristic of most small crossover SUVs, and it’s even less so for most hybrids. Yet, hopping over an undulating camp road in the shadow of Mt. Adams in Washington, kicking up dust clouds into towering pines, then whipping the newest Subaru through corners with the traction control light flashing off as if it were a warning against fun, I smiled. Then I did it again. And again.

Robert Duffer

The Basics

Growing out of the Impreza hatchback, Subaru’s smallest SUV has inspired rally car fantasies before, when the Sport model launched for 2021 with a more potent 182-horsepower 2.5-liter flat-four. That larger Boxer mostly carried over for the third-generation Crosstrek that launched for the 2024 model year, which is also when Subaru discontinued the limited-volume, limited-appeal Crosstrek plug-in hybrid. Now, Subaru tweaks that 180-hp 2.5-liter—with changes ranging from the cylinder block and intakes to the control modules and wiring harness—to optimize its operation with a two-motor series-parallel hybrid system. It makes more power, up to 194 hp, and more fun.

It’s responsive and quicker, thanks in part to the torque boost off the line from the propulsion motor that makes up to 199 pound-feet of torque. That comes on quicker with the S button on the steering wheel, similar to other Subaru models with its SI-Drive system. That larger 88-kW motor has a planetary gearset between it and the smaller starter motor, which is all housed in the continuously variable transmission case.

Robert Duffer

Driving the 2026 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid

Going light on the throttle lets the Crosstrek run on electric power only. The throttle gauge display on the top of the 11.6-inch touchscreen indicated that between 12 to 15% of throttle angle triggered the engine. Press down past that unofficial point or uphill and the 2.5-liter kicks on. I floored it on the wide open roads around Mt. Adams, where rush hour consists of a heavy duty truck passing a tractor, and pinned the energy needle in the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster until about 70 mph. No fake shifts, no hesitations, all linear power. It got loud, as it’s to be expected, but then letting off the gas and coasting resulted in only wind noise.

The paddle shifters simulate six gears, and other than experimenting with them on some uphill passing moves, where Subaru says there’s 10% more passing power than the gas-only Crosstrek, I forgot about them. All of the mechanical wizardry of the hybrid system is unnoticeable from behind the wheel, so much so that uninformed drivers might be surprised to know it’s a hybrid. That’s by design.

Like the Forester Hybrid to the Forester, the Crosstrek Hybrid feels a lot like the gas-only Crosstrek, but better in almost every way and metric. Except for cargo volume, the 1.1-kWh battery pack eats up 1.3 cubic feet of space in the hatch.

Robert Duffer

The relative quickness and responsiveness over the gas-only Crosstrek happens despite a weight increase of about 330 pounds. With a heavier powertrain sitting low behind the front axle, and the added weight of a 1.1-kWh battery pack in the cargo floor over the rear axle, the extra weight is distributed evenly. Even with the same 8.7 inches of ground clearance and nearly identical MacPherson front and double wishbone rear suspension, the Crosstrek Hybrid felt solidly and evenly connected to the pavement. Off pavement, it negotiated trails at speeds I wouldn’t dare in other small crossovers.

No, It’s Not a Toyota Hybrid

Yes, Subaru’s partnership with Toyota engendered these hybrid parts, but Subaru designed it to fit with the brand’s venerable symmetrical all-wheel-drive system. The Toyota Corolla Cross and larger RAV4 don’t use a direct mechanical connection to the rear axle, instead using a third motor to drive it. That can lead to a more digital approach and a less predictable, familiar feel than Subaru’s physical connection between all four wheels. Power passes through the same electronically controlled center differential to the rear axle as in the standard Crosstrek, and using the X-Mode functions delivers more torque at low speeds to trudge through the sticky stuff.

The chunky steering wheel felt good to grip, even if the overall steering feel tended to the light side. A little more heft and resistance would further fuel my rally delusions.

The energetic Crosstrek Hybrid hummed up a crest, and the suspension danced over undulations. The deep woods access road and miles-long campground trails weren’t tough enough to call for low-speed transfer cases or even all-terrain tires, but the Crosstrek’s bona fides gave me the confidence to dip and tuck into terrain I wouldn’t consider in a Corolla Cross or soft-road trims on other rivals. It lets you be the adventurer you want to be, even if it’s not the adventurer you are on most weekends.

Fuel Economy

That mechanical connection to all four wheels comes at the cost of efficiency. Subaru expects an EPA rating of 36 mpg across the board. My driving put it around 33 mpg. The gas-only Crosstrek gets 29 mpg combined (Wilderness gets 27 mpg). I’d take the Hybrid over any other Crosstrek. The 2025 Corolla Cross AWD has an EPA-estimated fuel economy rating of 42 mpg. The front-drive-only Kia Niro gets up to 53 mpg combined. Those might be better choices for owners who never dream of tiptoeing off the asphalt path. I prefer the dreamer’s attitude.

Robert Duffer

Quick Verdict

The 2026 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid in the base Sport trim starts at $35,415, including a $1,420 destination fee. That’s $3,370 more than the 2026 Crosstrek Sport, but about $5,000 more than the 2026 Corolla Cross Hybrid AWD.

Better equipped than its rivals, the Crosstrek Hybrid comes standard with heated front seats, a 10-way power driver’s seat, 18-inch alloy wheels, a sunroof, a wireless phone charger, all the driver-assist systems, and a digital instrument cluster that feels like a tech leap for Subaru. It has three display settings, video game-like graphics, and a simple toggle to view vehicle info. If only the 11.6-inch touchscreen made a similar leap. Press the X-Mode button, and a front-view camera appears; however, it would be much better if the view occupied most of that real estate instead of just the top half.

The Crosstrek Hybrid is a better Crosstrek, and among other small crossovers, it encourages you to dream big.

Subaru provided The Drive with travel, accommodations, and access to the vehicle for the purpose of writing this review.

2026 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid Specs Base Price (Sport as tested) $35,415 ($35,810) Powertrain 2.5-liter flat-four two-motor series-parallel hybrid | eCVT | All-wheel drive Horsepower 194 hp Torque 199 lb-ft for the motor; 154 lb-ft for the engine Seating Capacity 5 Curb Weight 3,677 pounds Towing Capacity 1,500 pounds Cargo Volume 18.6 cubic feet | 50.6 with rear seats folded Ground Clearance 8.7 inches Fuel Economy (Subaru estimated) 36 mpg city | 36 highway | 36 combined Score 8/10