2026 Aston Martin DBX S First Drive Review: Super, and Not Just for an SUV

I’ve been writing about cars on the internet for a while now, but I’d never driven an Aston Martin until last week. You might chide me and say the DBX S isn’t a real Aston, but y’know, I disagree. It certainly looks like one when you’re approaching it head-on, and it makes 717 horsepower from a 4.0-liter twin-turbo AMG V8, for goodness’ sake. There’s a lot to like about this car. In fact, I had a hard time finding something I didn’t like—and it’s leagues ahead of a Bentley Bentayga—though that one is more Posh Spice than Sporty.

If you’re a normal person, that comparison might not mean much. Just know that the vast majority of my time spent with a Bentayga involved a trailer attached to the back for… scientific reasons. What I’m trying to get at is this: I’m not some high-fashion, hifalutin supercar bro trying to explain the subtle differences between aniline and semi-aniline leather. I’m a typical car guy who got the chance to drive a $350,000 SUV because everybody else in the office was busy.

That being said, I hope you’ll enjoy my words half as much as I enjoyed the DBX S because, wow, it’s a good one.

The Basics

Aston Martin built the first DBX five years ago. What you’re looking at here is the first-ever DBX S, which brings some familiar character that we’ve seen elsewhere on other Astons like the Vanquish S and V12 Vantage S. That is to say, this one’s sharper and more performance-focused than a standard Aston SUV, though it does so without sacrificing supple accoutrements for sportiness.

Aston Martin

There are a handful of differences that will help keen-eyed car spotters notice a DBX S on the road. It’ll be a lot easier if the owner specs the optional honeycomb grille, which improves airflow and cuts seven pounds versus the standard slatted grille. Then, there’s an optional carbon fiber rear diffuser that cuts 15 more pounds from the overall weight. Finally, some come with a red-lined splitter that’s maybe the most obvious giveaway.

I can’t even begin to list all the different interior specs that Aston offers on the DBX S, but I can tell you that the one I drove sported a theme called “All Dark Knight.” It’s a spectacular blue that’s neither drab nor in-your-face, and while luxury design isn’t my wheelhouse, the layout is both beautiful and functional. Not every car company is doing a good job with screen integration, but the 10.25-inch center display is the most well-incorporated I’ve seen. It’s tasked with running Apple CarPlay Ultra alongside the 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, and for the most part, it does a good job.

Aston Martin

The DBX S is also mechanically impressive. It starts with the aforementioned AMG V8, which now makes a super 717 hp and 664 lb-ft of torque. It does so by borrowing the turbochargers from the Aston Martin Valhalla, which are 4mm larger than those in the standard DBX. A nine-speed automatic transmission sends power to all four wheels, though it can direct nearly 100% of the torque to the rears only. Its zero-to-62-mph time is identical to the regular DBX, but it climbs from 62 to 124 mph a full second quicker on its way to a top speed of 193 mph. That ties it for the fastest SUV on sale today.

Driving the 2026 Aston Martin DBX S

As I said, I am not high-fashion, nor am I particularly high-performance, as far as humans go. I’m 6’5″ and 290 pounds, which I tell you only to provide some reference for how I fit in the interior. The seat bolsters are a little tight, but not uncomfortable. While I didn’t like the placement of the rearview mirror at first—I thought it blocked my forward view a bit too much—I quickly came to appreciate how easy it was to look back after passing California Highway Patrol a time or two.

Apple CarPlay Ultra was the first thing I interacted with upon startup. I won’t gush on about that for too long since this is a car review and not an infotainment review, but I’ll say that I liked it more than expected while still finding a few flaws. It switches between gauge displays fairly cleanly, and the one I stuck with for the majority of the time had some nice Aston Martin themes incorporated, from the familiar green hue to a message in the top right-hand corner that read “HANDBUILT IN GREAT BRITAIN.” The center screen is noticeably laggy, though, and the built-in Siri voice functionality is clunky at times.

Aston Martin

None of this tech got in the way of the driving experience, which, I must say, was superb—and not just for an SUV. Something everyone should keep in mind is that the DBX S weighs in at 4,835 pounds. While that’s far from svelte, it’s still 555 pounds less than a new BMW M5 (which makes exactly the same horsepower, mind you). The center of gravity is higher, and I’d be lying if I said that didn’t factor into the driving dynamics, but you shouldn’t poo-poo this car just because of the body style. It’s seriously swift.

Aston knows the DBX S isn’t a Vantage or DB12, and the automaker has taken pains to address the inherent performance discrepancies where it can. The glass roof is gone, for example, with a carbon fiber sheet in its place that shaves 40 pounds right off the dome. Then, there are the optional magnesium wheels, which are massive 23s but still 42 pounds lighter than the standard wheel. Unsprung weight is vital on a car like this, just as it is on a Honda Civic used for autocross.

And if I may talk about the car’s fundamentals a bit more before moving on, I want to shout out the well-tuned air suspension as well as the active center and rear differentials that do a flawless job of sending all that twist where it needs to go. These are the little things that really matter for Aston because without them, the car is just luxurious, meaning it would have to compete with the likes of Rolls-Royce—which it doesn’t want to. At the same time, if Aston compromised luxury more for performance, it would have to compete with Porsche—which it also doesn’t want to do. Instead, it has worked to strike the balance of go-fast and grand-touring, and I believe it has.

Aston Martin

You feel all of this when you are winding it out. I was curious to know what 717 hp would feel like, and while it wasn’t as manic as I expected, it was every bit as rapid as the revs climbed. Aston says this is because of the bigger turbos, which tracks. You can feel it steamrolling into a corner, and then, just as you expect it to nosedive in, it stays remarkably flat under braking while the rear remains hooked up.

I tested this best when I accidentally overcooked it—or so I thought—into a sharp right-hander. Believe me when I tell you that I was worried. Somehow, though, the carbon ceramic brakes slowed it down impossibly quickly. And what’s more, I never even left my lane as I completed the curve. I’m convinced that I should have at least put the driver’s side tires on the other side of the mustard; instead, the car dismissed my concerns like I was worried for no reason.

It’s remarkable to do that in a car that can both fit your kids and impress your passengers with exquisite stitching on the leather grab handle overhead.

Then, at lower rpm, the thing just floats. It doesn’t need big revs to cruise at 90 mph on some hilly B-road, either. Legal speeds feel slow when you’re just a slight toe-press away from an automatic court appearance.

I already mentioned that I’d never driven an Aston before this. However, I’m confident saying I know what an Aston feels like because of the DBX S. This car gets it right.

Price and Competition

The DBX S that I drove stickered for $350,500. It takes a list of options to get to that price, as it starts at $270,500. The most expensive by far was the 23-inch magnesium wheels—a $22,300 upgrade—while there was also the $12,700 Bowers & Wilkins sound system and $11,200 Carbon Pack. Truth be told, I would spec mine exactly like this if I were buying it to replace my broken-down Toyota Prius.

The high-end, high-po SUV segment is a crowded one, to be sure. They all vary so much in ethos, though, that it’s not too hard to pick the Aston’s closest rivals. It’s significantly more refined than a Lamborghini Urus Performante, which starts at $269,885 and produces just 656 hp. It’s also far sportier than the 641-hp Bentley Bentayga Speed, a car that’s expected to land around $280,000 before options.

Value and Verdict

Whoever is in the market for an SUV that’ll beat a Hellcat off the line and trounce a Bentley in every way (except towing capacity) should buy this car. It’s hard for me to yap for long about the Aston’s true value, because I think these prices are just made up. After all, these customers can afford whatever. However, since that’s the case, they should consider buying a DBX S.

The Urus is tired at this point, and I don’t think there’s a prettier option than the DBX in the category. Dressed up with all the S goodies, it makes the most of an extremely solid base. I’ll never be able to afford one, and even if I couldn’t, I wouldn’t spend that money on a car, but for anybody with a stupendously sweet SUV on their priority list, they won’t go wrong here.



2026 Aston Martin DBX S Specs Base Price (as tested) $270,500 ($350,500) Powertrain 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 | 9-speed automatic | all-wheel drive Horsepower 717 @ 6,250 rpm Torque 664 lb-ft @ 3,000 rpm 0-60 mph 3.1 seconds Top Speed 193 mph Towing Capacity 5,940 pounds Cargo Volume 22.3 cubic feet Curb Weight 4,835 pounds Seating Capacity 5 Score 9/10

Quick Take No need to qualify this as a super SUV—it’s a great car, period.

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: caleb@thedrive.com