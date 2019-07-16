How to Use an Automotive Diagnostic Tool

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

You hear a new, disturbing noise coming from your engine, open the hood, look around, and find nothing. Now what? Before you reach for a conveniently-placed torque wrench to try the ol' "love tap," hook up a diagnostic tool to get a little bit more intel on what's going on.

Using an onboard diagnostic (OBD-II) scan tool will give you an extra way to find and fix problems while feeling like a professional mechanic at the same time.

When to Use a Diagnostic Tool

Don't make the mistake of thinking a diagnostic tool is a magical solution to fixing all of your vehicular troubles. It's not going to fix a flat or replace a windshield. If it does, that means the built-in AI has gotten a little too intelligent. In fact, the most basic diagnostic tools will only spew nonsense code at you when the Check Engine light is on. So, if you want to get the most out of the tool, you need to know when to use it.

When the Check Engine light is on: Remember the light that is seemingly always on, even when the engine is not dropping out? That simple little light represents a number of different problems that can occur somewhere in your engine, transmission, or exhaust systems. If you want to make sense of this light instead of just ignoring it, the diagnostic tool will get the job done.

Record vehicle performance/statistics: Some higher-end car diagnostic tools can do more than just read engine codes. More advanced tools can take live data measurements of the car's systems to help you fine-tune the setup.

Things You'll Need

Diagnosing problematic issues your vehicle can detect is pretty easy on paper. Ignoring the high level of mechanic skill you may need, specialized tools for working on the vehicle, and the mind-numbing trial-and-error process that comes with fixing a car, all you really need is the diagnostic tool and a vehicle.