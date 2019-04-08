Takuma Sato Claims Invigorating IndyCar Victory From Pole at Barber Motorsports Park

Sato started on the front row alongside his Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing teammate Graham Rahal, though the latter promptly had his hands full with Dixon after the green flag. Taku took advantage of this squabble and built a gap thanks to his exceptionally quick No. 30 MiJack Honda.

Takuma Sato enjoyed a refreshing spell of dominance during IndyCar's race weekend at Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama , racing from the pole to victory lane by Sunday's end. The 42-year-old ex-Formula 1 driver and 2017 Indianapolis 500 winner resultantly claimed his fourth career IndyCar win and nudged out five-time champion Scott Dixon as well as the ever-quick Sebastien Bourdais, who also has four Champ Car titles to his credit, for the "W."

Team Penske's Josef Newgarden was the first to pit on Lap 8 as part of his three-stop strategy, and others would soon follow in order to push hard on both fuel and tires over the course of 90 laps. Newgarden, as well as his teammates Simon Pagenaud and Will Power, was forced to make up ground quickly as for the first time since Long Beach 2014, no Penske car managed to qualify in the top-12. He would eventually finish in fourth, climbing high up the order from his P16 starting position.

By the time Sato pitted on Lap 18, he had a 2.5-second lead to Rahal who would later be plagued by reliability issues. A botched tire change slowed the veteran's stop, however, and he was left to fight with the Penskes in the midfield while Bourdais commandeered the race lead.

Bourdais, who was on a two-stop strategy, minded his tires and fuel mileage while leaving pace on the table, allowing Sato to climb to the top. His competitor's racecraft subsequently played to his advantage as he ran in clean air at the front and Bourdais fought off the persistent Dixon battling for P2.

“It was just about as tough as I can remember a race being,” said Bourdais. “About Lap 18 when everybody started to bail on the two-stop strategy I was like, ‘We just buried ourselves,” but Dale [Coyne] was like “Well, you committed yourself now, it’s too late!”