Bicycle Mob Smashes Cars in New York City

Normally when you hear the phrase “biker gang” you think Hell’s Angels, Sons of Anarchy, or an equivalent crew of leather-clad tough guys swinging chains and causing general mayhem—you don’t think of helmets or spandex shorts. Times are changing my friends, because now there are roving mobs of people on 10-speeds tearing up the streets. According to NBC New York, a gang of 14 to 16 bicycle riders showed up on the streets of New York’s Chelsea neighborhood riding down the street the wrong way, surrounding cars, and harassing drivers.

Resident Timothy Lanley was attacked when his rear windshield was smashed in by the hoodlums. When he rolled down his window to yell at them, he got smacked in the head. Lanley said, “They mobbed the car, and then when I got out the car to tell them not to do what they were doing to the car, they attacked me.”

An unnamed Uber driver also had his car damaged. As he was dropping off a passenger, the bicyclists came up to his car, kicking it and scratching up his paint job. The driver estimates the mob did about $1,000 of damage to his new car.