PSA Group Launches Free2Move Car-Sharing Service in Washington, D.C.

PSA Groupe, the parent company of Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel, and Vauxhall, has launched its Free2Move car-sharing service in Washington, D.C. Free2Move previously launched a pilot in Seattle, but the district is its first full-scale U.S. launch. The automaker, which hasn't sold cars in the United States since Peugeot's exit in 1991, is planning a gradual return to this country, and car-sharing is the first step toward that goal.

Free2Move requires a valid driver's license and $10 membership fee. That gives users access to 600 cars spread across all eight wards within the district, according to a PSA Groupe press release. The cars are from non-PSA brands, as none of the automaker's current models are certified for use on U.S. roads.

Unlike General Motors' Maven car-sharing service, Free2Move uses a "free floating model." That means cars don't need to be returned to their point of origin, which should make things more convenient for users. A per-trip fee covers 500 miles of driving, fuel, and insurance. The Free2Move app will also connect users to alternative services, including bike and e-scooter-sharing services Bird, Lime, Jump, Skip, and Capital Bikeshare, as well as Uber and even Daimler's competing Car2Go car-sharing service.

"Washington, D.C. was a natural choice for our launch based on population, traffic density, and the wide range of mobility options," Michel Stumpe, head of PSA Groupe North American car sharing, said in a statement. "Once our service becomes established into D.C.'s [sic] mobility community, we'll leverage this experience to grow into new markets."

PSA Groupe intends to restart U.S. car sales in 2026. The company opened a U.S. headquarters in Atlanta in January, and hopes to use Free2Move to re-familiarize U.S. customers with its name. PSA is reportedly eyeing potential U.S. states for car sales, but has not decided which car brand it will return with.

Free2Move currently operates in 12 countries, managing 65,000 vehicles which include cars, bicycles, and scooters, according to PSA. The service, which launched two years ago, currently has 1.5 million customers globally, according to the automaker. In addition to Free2Move, PSA operates the all-electric Emov car-sharing service in certain countries.