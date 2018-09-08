The ABI Zero Drone Uses Computer Vision to Map Large Indoor Environments

Vtrus, a company participating in TechCrunch’s Disrupt Cup as a Startup Battlefield Wildcard contender, presented its ABI Zero drone at Disrupt San Francisco, TechCrunch reported. The drone system's combination of autonomous navigation, simultaneous location and mapping (SLAM) software, and computer vision seem to make it an ideal solution for clients requiring 3D mapping and inspections of large indoor environments, such as warehouses, in real time.

As Chief Technical Officer of Vtrus, Jonathan Lenoff feels that the current landscape of drone-based security and imaging services is lacking precision. While plenty of systems are capable of detecting movement or mapping large environments, the ability to thoroughly scan, in detail, every inch of an intricate indoor environment and accurately create resulting models is yet to be perfected. The ABI Zero system, of course, intends to do just that.

Practically, the autonomous inspection drone aims to make the job safer for those traditionally doing so manually, and easier by providing accurate mapping data for post-inspection analysis. The drone essentially takes off from its launchpad (which serves as a charging station) and immediately begins to navigate and map its environment, all without the need for GPS. The drone can fly 10 minutes per charge, with the data it collects being relayed to your computer via Wi-Fi and the Vtrus cloud service in real time.

To understand just how thorough the ABI Zero’s mapping capabilities are, you should take a closer look for yourself.