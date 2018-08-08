Australia Establishes 10 New Public Drone Sites Across Brisbane

Australia is no stranger to unmanned aerial systems, and has made some admirable efforts in implementing these tools in a wide variety of regional industries. From warding off invasive weeds on coastal cliff sides in the Hunter Valley to protecting surfers from imminent shark attacks, drones are steadily becoming a viable solution to age-old problems in the region. According to The Courier Mail, the Brisbane City Council has now decided to roll out 10 permanent drone sites across the city, following massively popular feedback to public test trials initiated last December.

Australia’s test trial saw designated drone zones instated in various parks across the city that allowed for routine unmanned aerial vehichle activities. The City Council has now opted to retain those sites, and add 10 permanent new ones to the fold. According to chairman of the City Council’s environment, parks and sustainability committee, Councillor David McLachlan, it was the “overwhelmingly positive feedback” to the trial phase that sparked the new expansion.

“More than 700 people provided feedback to Council following the trial and 80 percent of those support Council in providing spaces in parks for the launch and landing of drones,” said McLachlan. “After reviewing the current locations, Council has determined the current sites will remain available to drone users and Council will look to additional sites that could be leased by clubs for drone racing and fixed-wing aircraft activities.”

Meanwhile, Nokia has been developing a drone network for reliable airspace management in the country, while the University of Adelaide has been working on drone-centric research studies regarding wildlife identification. For the more private, leisurely drone enthusiasts out there, the expansion of Brisbane’s drone zones are sure to proffer a substantial amount of new opportunities to join or host drone racing leagues, refine your piloting skills, or produce aerial imagery content for potential job opportunities.

The 10 new sites include Common Park at Coorparoo, Canterbury Park at Bald Hills, Carindale Recreation Reserve, Wishart Community Park, Lacey Road Park in Carseldine, Keperra Picnic Grounds Park and Cliveden Park in Fig Tree Pocket. In terms of specific, regional drone regulations, both the new and retained sites are adhering to the Civil Aviation Safety Authority’s UAV rules. “Council’s announcement today will allow users to continue to launch and land drones between [500 grams (1.1 pounds) to 2 kilograms (4.4 pounds)] in weight at these 10 sites,” said McLachlan.

The announcement coincides with the World of Drones Congress taking place at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Center as of today, and concluding Saturday.