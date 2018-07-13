With Active Aerodynamics, Supercars Set to Take One Step Closer to Being Road-Going Aircraft

Above: The Zenvo TSR-S.

So-called “flow field manipulation” that matches the shape of the car to the on-road conditions and wind speed and direction is the most prominent approach, as with a device Garry’s team helped design for trucking supplier Hatcher Aerodynamics that adjust spoilers and opens panels on the trucks’ cabs with an eye toward fuel efficiency. (In the case of the Zenvo, Garry notes that vehicles with dynamic changes that severe should have commensurate adjustments on both the front and rear of the car to maintain balanced loading, something the Zenvo doesn’t seem to do.)

In the future, Garry adds, smart materials and integrated airflow sensors will allow cars to manipulate the airflow—and hence the aerodynamic load distribution—more precisely on the road, factoring in everything from the twists and turns and rises and dips in the road to the aerodynamic impact of other vehicles riding in close proximity to one another. Autonomous vehicles will also be able to use this active fine-tuning of airflow to maximize the benefit of ‘platooning’—that is, vehicles driving just inches from each other’s bumpers for the ultimate in efficient, low-drag on-road transportation.

“The respective vehicles and their flow-sensing systems would be communicating with each other to adjust the flow field of the platoon under various driving conditions, thereby obtaining a ‘collective optimum,’” Garry says.

It’s not quite as dramatic as the Zenvo, he points out, but such smart materials and sensors have much to contribute even to sports cars, including collaboration with suspension systems and possible chassis and structural changes that can be executed in harmony with the airflow mods. In fact, the sky’s pretty much the limit with this technology: Even airplanes of the future will be able to exploit these airflow-managing innovations and even newer morphing control surfaces—think elegantly twisting wings and rudders to change direction rather than the abrupt deflecting panels of today—in the pursuit of efficiency and precision. By then, the Zenvo Centripetal Wing may be ancient history, but at least not before helping point the technology in the right direction.