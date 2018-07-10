Drone Harmony's Cell Tower Scan App Automates Inspections

Switzerland-based Drone Harmony released an automated capture app last week which aims to facilitate cell phone tower inspections by making the process safer and cheaper. The company says the app allows users to set up and complete inspection flights in around five to 10 minutes, in addition to cutting costs by as much as 50 percent.

Inspections are traditionally a manned endeavor, and often dangerous. By transforming the process into an unmanned effort, not only is the cost of hiring workers to manually inspect cell towers completely eradicated, but the risk of injuries and potential death is eliminated as well.

The Android-based app, Cell Tower Scan, utilizes Drone Harmony’s mission planning framework which provides users with obstacle avoidance, a 3D rendering of the tower in question, and a list of options regarding the kind of aerial inspection desired. Ultimately, planning and completing a drone-based cell tower inspection flight through Cell Tower Scan is not only easy and fast, but offers the user a lot of options.

“In a nutshell, we have made it as easy as possible for the pilot to obtain the quality data that is needed for this task,” said Drone Harmony’s Chief Scientist, David Adjiashvili. “The flight plans in Drone Harmony are generated automatically and are tailored to a rough 3D model of the inspected tower. The model can be either imported or easily constructed in the application using a simple wizard. Obstacles can also be included in the model and the generated plans avoid these obstacles automatically. Every step of the simple setup procedure is visualized in 3D, so there is very little uncertainty or room for error. Finally, the app flies the drone automatically.”