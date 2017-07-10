Volkswagen R&D Boss Predicts Major Potential Electric Car Battery Shortage
Dozens of new factories may be needed to meet battery demand, a top VW manager says.
Several automakers are planning large numbers of electric cars for the near future, but that could lead to a shortage of lithium-ion battery cells, one Volkswagen executive believes.
Volkswagen Group R&D boss Ulrich Eichhorn recently said the auto industry will need to add manufacturing capacity equivalent to 40 Tesla "Gigafactories" over the next decade in order to meet demand, according to Automotive News. That's based on the assumption that other automakers will match VW's goal of making electric cars account for 25 percent of its global sales by 2025.
Last year, Eichhorn said Volkswagen would need to source 150 gigawatt-hours worth of battery cells to meet its goal. He's since increased that estimate to "more than 200 gWh," Automotive News reports.
Battery production may prove to be one of the biggest hurdles to mass adoption of electric cars. While established automakers have resisted building large amounts of electric cars for some time, factors like tightening global emissions standards, the success of Tesla, and, in Volkswagen's case, an emissions-cheating scandal have changed their attitudes. But the batteries to power all of these new electric cars have to come from somewhere.
The lithium-ion battery business is more or less dominated by three companies: Samsung, LG, and Panasonic. But a massive increase in demand from the auto industry could bring in other players. More automakers could follow Tesla's lead and build their own battery plants, or other suppliers may rush in to fill the vacuum. Several Chinese companies are currently building large lithium-ion battery plants, and Bosch is reportedly mulling large-scale lithium-ion production as well.
If they can meet demand, the mass deployment of electric cars could be as good for battery makers as it will be for the environment.
- RELATEDVolkswagen Is Bringing 2 New Electric Cars to U.S., Report SaysA leaked slide confirmed the plans to unveil two new U.S.-bound EVs under the Volkswagen brand.READ NOW
- RELATEDElectric Volkswagen Microbus Successor ConfirmedAfter years of teasing, VW boss confirms the iconic van is finally getting a proper spiritual successorREAD NOW
- RELATEDAudi E-Tron Sportback to Enter Production in 2019 in BrusselsAnd according to R&D head Peter Mertens, a full-electric supercar could still be in the works.READ NOW
- RELATEDPorsche Mission E Could Offer Self-Driving Capability, Over-the-Air Power UpgradesPorsche's Tesla-fighting electric sedan might steal a couple other pages from Elon Musk's playbook.READ NOW
- RELATEDLyft Wants to Give 1 Billion Rides Per Year in Self-Driving Electric Cars by 2025Lyft aims to reduce emissions through autonomous driving, electric cars, and carbon-offset credits.READ NOW