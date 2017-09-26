Lawrence Stroll 'Extremely Supportive' of Williams' 2018 Choices, Kubica Included
Williams F1 puts to bed the rumor of Lance Stroll's family being uncomfortable with a certain driver pairing.
Williams Martini Racing officially announced the worst-kept secret in the Formula 1 paddock on Monday: its interest in Robert Kubica as a potential driver for 2018.
"We are evaluating a number of drivers for our 2018 race seat," stated Williams in a communique with GPUpdate, "of which Kubica is one." If a report by Motorsport is to believed, Kubica now stands as one of three drivers in serious contention for the Williams seat, with Williams' current race driver Felipe Massa and reserve driver Paul di Resta completing the trio of 2018 hopefuls. Between the three, Kubica, whom many feel is deserving of a comeback, has received the most media attention, some of which has proved patently false.
One rumor, published by Motorsport Italy, alleged that Lawrence Stroll, father and financial backer of Lance Stroll, was uneasy about Kubica driving alongside Lance next season. It caught the attention and much-deserved ire of the Williams team itself, which reached out to clarify the situation and issue cautionary advice in light of this year's early arrival of Silly Season.
"Lawrence is extremely supportive of all ongoing discussion we have regarding plans for 2018," stated a Williams spokesperson to The Drive, "...Including being very supportive of the idea of Robert."
"Unfortunately, the internet has ruined a lot of traditional journalism," continued the spokesperson, "As rumor and speculation seems to be reported and more highly regarded than fact these days."
Even Robert himself is beginning to find the speculation about his future in Formula 1 of mixed value, speaking his mind in an interview with Przeglad Sportowy, which we have approximately translated.
"Some of these fabrications bother me," spoke Kubica on widespread media speculation, "But that's just part of the game. And in this case, I take it as a positive, as a sign that my name keeps appearing in the world of Formula 1."
