Travis Pastrana Sets New Mount Washington Hillclimb Record

After setting an unofficial record time up New Hampshire's Mount Washington in 2010, Subaru Rally Team USA driver Travis Pastrana officially earned the title at this past weekend's Climb to the Clouds event. Pastrana smashed through the previously impenetrable six-minute mark with a 5:46.28 on his first run. This record would only stand for a few hours as he ran a 5:44.72 on his second run, which is now the official record.

Teammate and former record holder David Higgins is not accustomed to being on the defensive, but that seemed to change a bit this weekend. Being the previous record holder with a run of 6:09.09 at the 2014 event, plus knowing that Pastrana was faster than him during both days of practice, Higgins was in full attack mode when it was his turn to run, and set a record trap speed of 116 miles per hour in the process. However, Higgins entered the hairpin turn at Cragway too hot and went off the road.

Fortunately, unlike other parts of the mountain, he didn't have far to drop and climbed out of the car unharmed. Higgins later said that there was one more small turn before the hairpin than he remembered. His mistake threw off his rhythm, and his efforts to recover weren't enough. At the speed he was driving, there was no room for error.