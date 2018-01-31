Dream Car Survey Reveals Americans Love American Cars

What’s your dream car? The cars that come to mind are typically Lamborghini’s, Ferrari’s, McLaren’s, Pagani’s and other exotics. But the reality is when it comes to everyday people, their answers are much more pedestrian. Automotive company Gold Eagle conducted a survey, asking people about their dream cars. They surveyed 2,000 people and the results are surprising.

The top five dreams cars, in order, are the Ford Mustang, Tesla Model S, Jeep Wrangler, Chevy Corvette, and Chevy Camaro. I know what you’re thinking, did they survey a Kindergarten class? I’m surprised a fire truck didn’t make the list. Seriously people, if these are your dream cars, go out and buy them! You can find Mustangs for under $10,000 with enough power to spin-out leaving your local “Cars and Coffee” event. But I digress…

The survey showed that the number one dream car for women wasn’t something sexy and sporty but rather the fun and utilitarian Jeep Wrangler. And on the guys’ side, it was the Model S which took top honors. When you break it down by generation, the millennials predictably also liked the Tesla. Equally as predictable, the baby boomers were big fans of the Corvette. What about those Gen Xers in the middle? Well, they chose the Camaro.