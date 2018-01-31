Dream Car Survey Reveals Americans Love American Cars
Americans love American cars with dream cars like the Ford Mustang, Chevy Corvette and Jeep Wrangler.
What’s your dream car? The cars that come to mind are typically Lamborghini’s, Ferrari’s, McLaren’s, Pagani’s and other exotics. But the reality is when it comes to everyday people, their answers are much more pedestrian. Automotive company Gold Eagle conducted a survey, asking people about their dream cars. They surveyed 2,000 people and the results are surprising.
The top five dreams cars, in order, are the Ford Mustang, Tesla Model S, Jeep Wrangler, Chevy Corvette, and Chevy Camaro. I know what you’re thinking, did they survey a Kindergarten class? I’m surprised a fire truck didn’t make the list. Seriously people, if these are your dream cars, go out and buy them! You can find Mustangs for under $10,000 with enough power to spin-out leaving your local “Cars and Coffee” event. But I digress…
The survey showed that the number one dream car for women wasn’t something sexy and sporty but rather the fun and utilitarian Jeep Wrangler. And on the guys’ side, it was the Model S which took top honors. When you break it down by generation, the millennials predictably also liked the Tesla. Equally as predictable, the baby boomers were big fans of the Corvette. What about those Gen Xers in the middle? Well, they chose the Camaro.
They also offered up a breakdown of a favorite car by region. The Mustang was the favorite in the Midwest and in the Southeast. The Pacific, Southwest, and Northeast all chose the Tesla. Those rugged folks from the Mountain region preferred the world’s best luxury SUV, the Range Rover.
The survey didn’t stop at dream cars, Gold Eagle also asked respondents questions about why they bought their most expensive car and how often they get a new car. It turned out that most people bought their most expensive cars for comfort and convenience, and because they needed it for work. About 39 percent of the respondents said they get a new car every 4 to 6 years.
Gold Eagle put the survey results together for me in a nice collage. There are a few more insights they’ve shared on their blog.
- RELATEDTwenty Movie Stars Signed This 1961 Corvette RoadsterThis Corvette going to auction has autographs from the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Steven Spielberg, and Tom Hardy.READ NOW
- RELATEDLead Chevy Camaro Engineer Wants a Sub-7-Minute Nurburgring LapGM's pony car will have to evolve into a warhorse to break the barrier.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch Another Ford Mustang Lose it While Leaving a ShowCar meet season is upon us. Stay safe.READ NOW