Dodge Challenger Demon Breaks the 9-Second Quarter-Mile Barrier

The Dodge Demon had only enjoyed 15 minutes of fame after its New York City reveal when it was already being attacked for its massive 840-horsepower and drag-racing capabilities. Despite some folks' fear that the Demon was simply too much for the streets, the ultimate muscle car has brought nothing but joy to the hearts of enthusiasts.

This video, uploaded Sunday is a perfect example of such vehicular joy, as it shows that under the right circumstances the amped-up Dodge Challenger can stretch its legs and conquer the tarmac in a safe and civil manner. In addition to making fun of Ford and Chevy diehards, the video's introduction highlights an important detail regarding the 9.94-second quarter-mile run.