Dodge Challenger Demon Breaks the 9-Second Quarter-Mile Barrier
Video featuring 840-horsepower Demon advises Ford and Chevy guys to 'get their tissues out.'
The Dodge Demon had only enjoyed 15 minutes of fame after its New York City reveal when it was already being attacked for its massive 840-horsepower and drag-racing capabilities. Despite some folks' fear that the Demon was simply too much for the streets, the ultimate muscle car has brought nothing but joy to the hearts of enthusiasts.
This video, uploaded Sunday is a perfect example of such vehicular joy, as it shows that under the right circumstances the amped-up Dodge Challenger can stretch its legs and conquer the tarmac in a safe and civil manner. In addition to making fun of Ford and Chevy diehards, the video's introduction highlights an important detail regarding the 9.94-second quarter-mile run.
According to the video, the driver did not employ the Demon's Trans Brake during the speedy run down the drag strip. The Trans Brake is a feature that engages drive and reverses gears simultaneously, allowing the Demon to rev its engine without launching forward. Release the paddle shifter, and the Demon launches from zero to 60 mph in just 2.3-seconds.
While the run captured on video doesn't match Dodge's claim of a 9.54-second quarter-mile time, it sure seems like the skilled driver is getting pretty close.
