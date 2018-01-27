2019 Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn Edition Gets Branded in Texas

The pickup truck segment is on fire thanks to recent all-new models from Ram, Chevy, and Ford—even if the latter is for the midsize truck segment. Still riding a strong wave of publicity from the 2018 North American International Auto Show, Ram made fitting news at the Houston Auto Show with the all-new 1500 Laramie Longhorn Edition.

It makes perfect sense, really, as the Southern market (more specifically Texas) is the big three's biggest consumer of pickup trucks in the nation. The Laramie trim is Ram's range-topping model, boasting the high-end features that modern pickup truck customers can't get enough of, but the Longhorn Edition gives it a healthy dose of Southwest flair. Think of plain cheese dip, then think of cheese dip with diced tomatoes, onions and jalapeños.