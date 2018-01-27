2019 Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn Edition Gets Branded in Texas

The all-new Ram 1500 variant boasts luxurious features reminiscent of the Southwest.

By Jerry Perez
FCA

The pickup truck segment is on fire thanks to recent all-new models from Ram, Chevy, and Ford—even if the latter is for the midsize truck segment. Still riding a strong wave of publicity from the 2018 North American International Auto Show, Ram made fitting news at the Houston Auto Show with the all-new 1500 Laramie Longhorn Edition.

It makes perfect sense, really, as the Southern market (more specifically Texas) is the big three's biggest consumer of pickup trucks in the nation. The Laramie trim is Ram's range-topping model, boasting the high-end features that modern pickup truck customers can't get enough of, but the Longhorn Edition gives it a healthy dose of Southwest flair. Think of plain cheese dip, then think of cheese dip with diced tomatoes, onions and jalapeños.

FCA

Much like cattle, the Laramie Longhorn Edition features a branding mark.

Longhorn Edition attributes include new alligator skin embossed seats, center console and door panels, seat pockets with cowboy-like belt buckles, and a new wood-burned “Longhorn” branding mark above the glove box. Yes, Ram actually branded a piece of wood and shoved it right smack in front of the passenger. If that doesn't scream "Southwest" then I don't know what does. 

“The all-new 2019 Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn is a no-compromise luxury truck that delivers what buyers want most: strength, durability, technology and efficiency,” said Mike Manley, head of Ram brand. “Wherever you look, whatever you touch, the Laramie Longhorn is filled with more craftsman-like details -- including wood surfaces and 100 percent full-grain leather seats – than any other truck in the segment.”

FCA
FCA
FCA
FCA
FCA
FCA

The exterior is characterized by a two-tone paint scheme (monotone also available) and belt-buckle badges throughout, while chrome bumpers, tow hooks, side steps, and 20- or 22-inch wheels wrap up the "Cowboy Cadillac" look. Under the hood, the 2019 Ram 1500 can be equipped with a 3.6-liter V-6 with a standard mild hybrid system, a 5.7-liter V-8 Hemi, and a 3.0-liter turbo diesel V-6 engine.

The 2019 Ram 1500 is expected to go on sale during the first quarter of 2018.

MORE TO READ