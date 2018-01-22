For BMW, Mazda, Jeep, and Kia, Diesel is Back

Fans of the great fuel economy and torque of diesel engines can take heart knowing that they've not been abandoned. Automakers are in the midst of launching an impressive range of diesel SUVs and crossovers in the U.S.

The popularity of oil-burners took a big hit in the U.S. after Volkswagen's 2015 Dieselgate scandal, when the automaking behemoth was caught cheating on emissions. The lawsuits, fines, and epic reputation-tarnishing that followed led VW—and its Audi and Porsche divisions—to stop selling new diesels stateside.

Mercedes soon followed. After decades of proffering well-received diesels on our shores, it ended their sale here more than a year ago out of uncertainty over tightening Environmental Protection Agency emissions standards.

But things are finally looking up for diesel.

GM has just begun offering its Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain crossovers with a 1.6-liter oil-burner. So equipped, the vehicles get an impressive 32 miles per gallon in mixed city/highway driving, according to EPA estimates.

At the higher end of the market, Jaguar Land Rover has been offering its Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Land Rover Discovery with a 3-liter diesel, and the Jaguar F-Pace and sexy new Range Rover Velar with a 2-liter variant. Torque with the bigger oil burner is 443 pound-feet, while the smaller engine makes do with a (still impressive) 318 pound-feet.

And more models are coming.