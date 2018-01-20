Bob Lutz Thinks the Tesla Model S is a Future Classic

One of the biggest Tesla haters on the planet is actually giving the cars some props. It seems ironic at first but it makes sense when you dig into the details. Bob Lutz, long-time auto executive with GM, Ford, Chrysler and BMW, throws more shade at Tesla than just about anybody. His beef lies at the corporate level. He thinks that Tesla CEO Elon Musk, “hasn’t figured out the revenues have to be greater than costs … when you are perennially running out of cash you are just not running a good automobile company.”

Musk beef aside, Lutz is very high on the Model S as a future collector car. According the LA Times, while speaking in front of an audience of vintage-car collectors in Scottsdale, Arizona on Thursday, Lutz told the crowd they should think about landing a Model S, “while they’re still available.” The forum was sponsored by the collector car insurance company, Hagerty.