Polestar Secures $600M Lifeline: TDS

💰 Polestar entered a credit agreement with its Chinese parent, Geely, via the Chinese company’s Swedish-based investment arm known as Geely Sweden Holdings AB; the agreement is a $600 million lifeline for Polestar in which the last $300 million will require a lender consent based on the automaker’s future liquidity needs.

⛽️ Nissan dealers want fresh product, margins, and hybrids all while protecting profits.

🚕 Waymo’s driverless taxis were stuck frozen in traffic due to a power outage in San Francisco.

📉 New-vehicle sales are predicted to trend down in 2026 from current 2025 levels.

🤑 Tesla finally won the final court battle over CEO Elon Musk’s pay package via the Delaware Supreme Court.

🐎 The New York State Police are adding Ford Mustang GTs to their fleet.

