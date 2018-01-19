Future Classic Car Show Kicks off Arizona Car Week

At a vintage car show, you’ll see Chevys from the '40s, Fords from the '50s and Pontiacs from the '60s, all mostly by baby boomers ranging from ages 50 to 70.

As car owners and cars age, fewer people are actually buying these models, reports say. However, the classic car industry still has a future, as demonstrated at the Future Classic Cars event, which took place on a rooftop in Scottsdale, Arizona this past Monday.

Future Classic Cars showcased cars from 1975 onward—cars that we will soon consider vintage if we don’t already.

“This program is really intended to introduce that next generation to that classic car hobby,” said Roger Falcione, who runs the event and the site classiccars.com.

Attendees, mostly aged 30 to 40 traveled from states like Minnesota, California, and Texas and brought cars like Datsuns, Toyotas, Fords and BMWs to display.

“These folks were just as passionate as our generation was when we were that age,” explained Falcione, who is in his 60s and owns a 1969 Camaro.

For entertainment, the show had a driving video arcade game and a photography contest, where attendees could photograph the cars on display.

Like most car shows, Future Classic Cars ended with an awards ceremony.

A 1998 black Toyota Supra won “best in show,” a 1978 Corvette was named “best original vehicle, and a 2008 Acura RSX Type S won “best modified vehicle.” Customized add-ons and pristine paint jobs were common themes among the participating cars.