Lamborghini Achieves Record Sales for Seventh Consecutive Year

2017 marked another record-breaking year for Italy-based supercar manufacturer Lamborghini with 3,815 cars delivered to customers worldwide, a 10 percent increase over the previous year. This marks the seventh consecutive year of growth for the company, and Lamborghini expects 2018 to be even better.

The company achieved impressive sales all around the globe thanks to its extensive dealership network, with 145 showrooms in 50 countries. The United States served as Lamborghini's largest market last year, followed by Japan, the U.K., Germany, China, Canada, and the Middle East.

Lamborghini's CEO Stefano Domenicali says that these historic sales are due to its diverse model range and business strategy, but the brand's increased presence on social media also played a key role. "We also significantly increased brand awareness, especially with the young generation, proved by the success of our social media channels," said Domenicali.