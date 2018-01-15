The World's Fastest Log Car Is Going to Auction

You may have heard about the Cedar Rocket before, the world's fastest motorized log, but now you can have the chance to own this famous 75-horsepower wheeled tree.

It is set to be sold off this week as part of a charity auction during the 47th Annual Scottsdale Auction by Barrett-Jackson with the proceeds to benefit three different veterans' organizations.

The fully-electric log roadster is a 240-year-old cedar resting on the chassis of a Mazda RX-8 with custom suspension and two large turbines mounted on either side of the rear fin. It weighs a whopping 2,200 pounds and was manufactured entirely with renewable and recyclable materials.