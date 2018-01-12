Hyundai Teases the New Veloster Ahead of Detroit Debut

Despite its apparent (and financially justified) obsession with crossovers and electrification, Hyundai has not forgotten about the fun side of motoring as evidenced by an unveiling scheduled for this Monday at the Detroit Auto Show. No, it's not the rumored hybrid supercar, but the next generation of its sporty-ish Veloster hatchback. Before that happens, the Korean automaker is giving us an early glimpse at the redesigned three-door.

In a series of strategically lit shots, we see pretty much what one would expect from a new Veloster—the same funky, hunchback shape updated with Hyundai's current, more intricate design language.