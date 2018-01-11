Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Launch Billion-Dollar Venture Capital Fund

Automotive companies all around the globe are collaborating, sharing technology, and comparing strategies to try and gain a competitive edge. There have been lots of new investments announced in the autonomous driving space with partnerships popping up left and right. Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi is making sure they don’t get left behind, announcing a joint effort called Alliance Ventures. It’s a venture capital fund that plans to invest a billion dollars over the next five years.

This first year, Alliance Ventures expects to invest up to $200 million in start-ups and partnerships with entrepreneurs. The fund's focus is on vehicle electrification, autonomous systems, connectivity and artificial intelligence. The car company trio hopes that the Alliance Ventures will become the largest corporate venture capital fund in the automotive industry over the next few years. This $200 million comes in addition to the nearly $10 billion in total annual investments the three auto manufacturers do on their own.

They’ve already got their sights set on their first target. The first deal will be an investment in Ionic Materials. Ionic is a U.S.-based company that is developing solid-state cobalt-free battery materials. The deal includes an equity stake and a joint development agreement for the purpose of research and development collaborations.