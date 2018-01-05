McLaren Posts Sales Record: 3,340 Cars in 2017

McLaren has reported a record year for sports and supercar sales in 2017, hawking a total of 3,340 cars in the last twelve months, exactly 54 more than 2016. Of those, 2,119 (or almost two-thirds) consisted of the entry-level Sports Series (also known as the 570S and its convertible and grand touring offshoots) while the remaining 1,221 were made up of McLaren's Super Series offerings, namely the 650S and its biblically fast 720S replacement.

Divvying up by geography, a total of 1,234 McLarens were sold in the company's largest market: North America. Yes, somewhat surprisingly, the continent that consists of the U.S., Canada, and Mexico remains the British luxury sports car maker's most lucrative audience. Not China. Not its home country of England. Not even Dubai. America.