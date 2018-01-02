Alfa Romeo 4C Replacement in the Works, Won't Get a Manual

After confirming a heavy refresh for its 4C sports car due later this year, Alfa Romeo is now said to be working on a full-on replacement. In a report from Auto Express, Alfa CTO Roberto Fedeli says that the brand's future lineup must include a sports car in the same vein as the 4C in addition to a replacement for its Europe-only Giulietta hatchback.

"In order to complete the Alfa range of products we need another couple of pillars – something in the C-Segment and then obviously a sporty product, a very sporty product," Fedeli was quoted.

In regards to whatever succeeds the 4C specifically, Fedeli told Auto Express, "Being in the market with that kind of car is not a choice, we have to do it. We have to have a pure sporty car. We make some small modifications but then we have to decide if we want to install [a] different engine or switch the architecture. As you can imagine we have some options, we are working on more than one option."

Definitely not among those options, however, is one that comes with a manual transmission, as Fedeli has already ruled out the possibility of three pedals showing up in any future Fiat Chrysler-owned Italian marque sports cars, namely Alfas, Maseratis, and yes, even Ferraris.

As for the Golf-fighting, next-gen Giulietta, it'll likely sit on a shrunken version of the Giulia's platform.

When reached for comment, an FCA spokesperson declined to discuss the future of the 4C but confirmed that there are "no plans to bring the Giulietta to North America."