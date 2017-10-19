Grow a Pair and Buy This Lifted 1972 Dodge Challenger

Craigslist finds are usually hit or miss, delivering some of the best (and worst) classifieds that could only come from the internet. With that being said, there are some cars that pop up that you didn't know you needed. In this case, it's a lifted four-wheel drive Dodge Challenger built on top of an M1009 military truck frame. Killer design, mega capability, and a $28,000 price tag make this thing cool enough to consider, but it will definitely take the right kind of buyer.

This isn't just some scrounged-together project, though. Somehow, the builder found enough motivation to do it right by incorporating some genuinely good bits and pieces to make this a complete unit.