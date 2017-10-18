Jaguar's Design Director Wants to Do a New XK

A report suggests that the next-generation, hybrid Jaguar F-Type may be joined by another two-door Jag offering: the return of the XK.

Speaking to Autocar, Jaguar design director, Ian Callum, has expressed interest in resurrecting the XK grand tourer sometime early next decade, coming after the introduction of the aforementioned second-generation F-Type, a car scheduled for 2019. "I want a two-seater [the F-Type] and a 2+2. We’re working on something now. There’s nothing approved, but we instigate in design – that’s what we do," said Callum. He goes on to state that if they were to do a new XK, that it would be a true, four-seater GT car made to whisk four people (and their luggage) across large distances with speed and presumed style.

The report goes on to say that a new XK would be assembled in tandem with the next F-Type at Castle Bromwich and sit on an updated version of the current F-Type's platform. It is also said that Jaguar's Ingenium range of four and six-cylinder engines will be used, likely coupled with some kind of electric motor if their goal of offering an electrified option on every model they sell by 2020 is to be realized.