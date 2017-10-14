HGK's E92 Eurofighter Unexpectedly Races at Formula Drift Irwindale

HGK Racing and their driver Kristaps Blušs are well respected in the drifting world. HGK is based out of Riga, Latvia and produce some of the best drift cars in the world. Currently Blušs drives a E46 BMW drift car in the Formula Drift series, but for the past year HGK and Blušs have teased the world with the E46's replacement - the E92 Eurofighter.

ROBYWORKS put out a recent video showcasing all the specs for the E92 Eurofighter which was scheduled to be shown at Formula Drift's last race of the season at Irwindale. The E92 Eurofighter is covered in a noticeable carbon kevlar body. For performance, the car is powered by a MAST Motorsports 7.0-liter V-8 putting out 900-horsepower mated to a Samsonas Sequential Gearbox. The car is equipped with Nitron racing shocks, Wilwood brakes, and Wisefab front and rear suspension to provide the drift angles it needs to get the job done.