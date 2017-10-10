This 1962 Chrysler 300 Rat Rod Has a Viper V-10 Under Its Rusty Hood



Classic Car Studio in St. Louis, Mo. got its hands on this classic Chrysler and saw it as a candidate for a fire-breathing rat rod. In keeping with the Chrysler family lineage, the St. Louis shop swapped out the old Chrysler B V-8 for a more modern, more powerful 8.0-liter V-10 from a second-gen Dodge Viper. In stock form, this V-10 makes 450 horsepower and 490 foot-pounds of torque.



A T-56 six-speed manual transmission connects the V-10 up front to the nine-inch John’s Industries rear end with 4.11 gears. It all sits on RideTech Air Ride suspension, Wilwood disc brakes, and big U.S. Mags wheels that perfectly fit the look of this rat rod. The wheels, engine, and trim are painted with BASF Glasurit Paint giving the hardware a nice matte finish that flows nicely with the rest of the car. On the engine, the bronze color makes more sense in this application than the stock red paint.