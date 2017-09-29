Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is Officially the Fastest SUV Around the Nurburgring

Alfa Romeo has scored yet another Nurburgring lap record. In addition to the Giulia Quadrifoglio's title as the fastest production sedan around the 'Ring, the Italian automaker has also now nabbed the honor of officially building the fastest production SUV to ever lap the famed German racetrack with its upcoming Stelvio Quadrifoglio.

With Pirelli test driver and awesome name-haver Fabio Francia behind the wheel, the high-riding Alfa made it around the 'Ring in 7:51.7. To put that time into perspective, here's a handful of cars that didn't do the Nurburgring quite as quick as the Italian crossover: the BMW M4, Lamborghini Gallardo, and Ferrari F430. Yes, ladies and gentlemen, you can now buy a family crossover that outpaces mid-engined, six-figure supercars from a short decade ago. What a wonderfully bizarre time to be into cars.

The Stelvio Quadrifoglio is powered by a 505-horsepower, 2.9-liter twin-turbo V-6, goes from zero to 60 miles per hour in 3.9 seconds, tops out at 177 mph, and is based on a crossover that already offers proper driver's car bones.

Here's what all of that looks like out on the Green Hell: