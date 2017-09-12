Retro-Look Honda Urban EV City Car Concept Unveiled

Retro automotive design has been red-hot ever since the Volkswagen New Beetle came on the scene in the late 1990s. It was followed by cars like the Chrysler PT Cruiser, the Chevy SSR, and the Dodge Challenger, as seemingly every car brand tried to cash in on its design heritage. But one brand that mostly refrained from the gimmick was Honda...until now.

At the Frankfurt Motor Show this week, Honda unveiled the Urban EV concept it teased a coupe weeks ago by showing us a screen with a Honda logo on it. As it turns out, it appears that the screen we saw is actually the “grille” of the car, which can display messages and the charging status.