Aston Martin Will Ban Valkyrie Reservation Scalpers From Future Special Cars

Following in the footsteps of the makers of fast cars from Stuttgart, Aston Martin is also having to crack down on people treating their cars like financial instruments.

When presented with a PistonHeads classified posting for a build slot for the upcoming Valkyrie hypercar on Twitter, Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer was less than pleased. Palmer first expressed doubt as to whether the seller, one "Knight International" located in Dubai, even has a spot in line. In the event that these guys do indeed have a Valkyrie reserved, the Aston boss vowed to have their order promptly flushed down the proverbial toilet. Considering only 150 cars are available, we don't imagine it'll be very hard for Palmer's team to identify exactly who's flipping Valkyries.

On top of not getting their Valkyrie, Palmer makes sure to add that anyone caught speculating on Astons will be banned from any and all special AMs from here on out.