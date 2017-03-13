Identity Confirmed of Alleged Missing Bullitt Mustang
Famous Ford authenicator Kevin Marti confirms the Mustang found in Mexico is in fact the missing Bullitt Mustang.
Several weeks back information was floating around that the original Bullitt 1968 Ford Mustang Fastback was found in Mexico. Not surprisingly, many people had their doubts about the authenticity of the vehicle and wanted further confirmation before crying in jealousy of the lucky discoverers.
According to reports, the vehicle was found in a junkyard in Baja, California and was taken to Mexico to be converted into an Eleanor Mustang by Ralph Garcia Jr. Before diving into the restoration process, Hugo Sanchez ran the VIN through Google and discovered the vehicle’s true identity. At this point it became public that this may be the long-lost Ford Mustang Fastback from Bullitt but understandably, people had their doubts.
In order to confirm the vehicle’s identity, internationally known Ford authenticator, Kevin Marti decided to take a trip down to Mexico to closely inspect the vehicle himself. Marti checked the VIN and closely went through the vehicle, looking at parts of the vehicle only he would know existed for the roll it played. According to Marti, this vehicle was the “jumper” in the movie and performed all the jumps and stunts while the other Mustang played the “hero.”
Marti has since stated that the 1968 Ford Mustang Fastback that was found was in fact the long-lost Ford Mustang from the movie Bullitt. According to Marti, the muscle car is worth over $1 million but would have been worth more if the restoration process hadn’t already started on the vehicle.
