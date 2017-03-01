Hennessey Performance's 605-Horsepower Ford F-150 VelociRaptor Is One Expensive Beast

When Hennessey Performance debuted its first-generation VelociRaptor in 2013, the modified Ford F-150 Raptor proved to be a great (and expensive) success. Now, the Texas-based tuning company modified the 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor so it can churn out 605 horsepower and 622 pound-feet of torque. Unfortunately, the power won’t come cheap, Hennessey is stating the VelociRaptor package will cost an obscene $22,500.

The new VelociRaptor package includes upgraded twin turbochargers, a low-restriction intake, upgraded intercooler, dual stainless steel exhaust, and new engine tune. Of course, the $22,500 covers installation, mild testing and three-year/36,000 mile limited warranty. If you still have money in the bank, you can opt for the offroad package as well. This $12,995 package gives users steel bumpers, LED scene lights, 35-inch Toyo tires, and a 3-inch lift. When all is said and done, the VelociRaptor reportedly sprints to 60 mph in 4.2 seconds (0.8 seconds faster than stock) and does the quarter mile in 12.9 seconds at 110 miles per hour.

If you plan on investing in a VelociRaptor, we recommend you order soon. Hennessey Performance has stated it will be making only 100 versions of the VelociRaptor in 2017. But be warned, if you plan on purchasing a 2017 Ford F-150 VelociRaptor Supercrew with the offroad package, expect to pay $88,635 before taxes.