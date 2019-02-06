Exclusive: Here Are the 50 Fastest Speeding Tickets in Texas in 2018
Clear eyes, full hearts, can't outrun the radar gun.
Don't let the slow drawl fool you. The fine people of Texas like to go fast. Maybe it's all that wide open space, the arrow-straight roads, or just something in the water. Whatever the case, the state routinely clocks some of the fastest speeders in the country—and we got our hands on the 2018 ticket data to show it.
Credit where credit is due: this list of the 50 fastest speeding tickets in Texas in 2018 was inspired by the work of the Houston Chronicle, which usually publishes one in January looking back at the preceding 365 days. But the paper opted not to do one this year, for whatever reason, leaving The Drive to carry on the mission.
Scrounging up the raw data involved filing a public information request with the Texas Department of Public Safety for every single speeding ticket issued by Texas Highway Patrol troopers in excess of 120 mph from January 1 to December 31 last year. We fully expected to never hear back. A couple weeks later, a lawyer for the department responded with a huge spreadsheet showing the date, location, vehicle, and speed for all 228 tickets fitting that description—plus extras like officer notes and the stop's exact GPS coordinates when available.
228 tickets over 120 mph is a lot, to say the least. Though the majority were between 122 and 129 mph, 89 drivers were ticketed in the 130+ range, and a full 27 brave Texans were nabbed crossing the 140-mph mark on public roads in 2018. The only caveat is that the data covers Texas Highway Patrol activity, so smaller municipalities aren't included here. But no matter—the highway is where the action's at.
The fastest? The driver of a 2003 Porsche 911, stopped for doing 166 mph in a 75 mph zone on June 10 in rural Carson County. The most unlikely? A 2013 Ford F-150 clocked at 150 mph just outside Fort Worth. And the best excuse? The driver of a 2018 Mazda CX-5, who claimed she was doing 123 mph in a 65 zone because she was "running late to take her daughter to the DPS office to get her driver['s] license."
The full data also offers a peak at relative car performance. Those 122-129 mph tickets feature a healthy mix of vehicles, everything from a 2006 Honda Civic to 2015 Nissan 370Z to a 2018 Buick Encore. Above 130 mph, it's a lot of American muscle like the Dodge Challenger, a few determined pickup trucks, and an increasing number of sportbikes. And it probably won't shock you to learn the most commonly-ticketed car above 140 mph last year was the Ford Mustang.
It should be noted that Texas ranks near the top of the list nationwide in annual speed-related crashes and fatalities, higher than large-population states like New York and California. We are not encouraging or glorifying these numbers in any way. This is not a contest; there's no winning here. Consider the top offender for 2018. Cool as it is to picture someone maxing out their 911 on a dusty Texas highway, the reality is that driver was arrested for doing 166 mph in "heavy" traffic conditions at 10:22 in the morning.
Enough said. Below are the 50 fastest speeding tickets in Texas in 2018. The larger list can be viewed in its entirety at this link.
#1: 166 mph in a 75 mph zone
- Date: 6/10, 10:22am
- Vehicle: 2003 Porsche 911
- Road: I-40 in Carson County (35.2070470, -101.0959800)
- Traffic: Heavy
- Notes: N/A
#2: 162 mph in a 75 mph zone
- Date: 4/4, 10:56pm
- Vehicle: 1994 Honda Motorcycle
- Road: I-35 in Williamson County (30.8071330, -97.5895200)
- Traffic: Light
- Notes: N/A
#3: 160 mph in a 65 mph zone
- Date: 4/15, 6:02pm
- Vehicle: 2008 Suzuki GSX
- Road: US-54 in El Paso County (31.8928600, -106.4129940)
- Traffic: Light
- Notes: N/A
#4: 156 mph in a 65 mph zone
- Date: 8/9, 2:03am
- Vehicle: 2000 Honda Motorcycle
- Road: US-83 in Hidalgo County (26.1984230, -98.3058900)
- Traffic: Light
- Notes: N/A
#5: 156 mph in a 70 mph zone
- Date: 8/20, 12:43pm
- Vehicle: 2002 Honda CBR
- Road: Chisholm Trail Parkway in Tarrant County (32.6319240, -97.4087000)
- Traffic: Moderate
- Notes: SUBJECT INCREASED SPEED FROM 114 MPH TO 156 MPH
#6: 150 mph in a 65 mph zone
- Date: 7/15, 11:23pm
- Vehicle: 2013 Ford F-150
- Road: Chisholm Trail Parkway in Tarrant County (32.6571100, -97.416900)
- Traffic: Light
- Notes: N/A
#7: 150 mph in a 65 mph zone
- Date: 9/15, 1:24am
- Vehicle: 2018 Kawasaki ZX6
- Road: Loop 375 in El Paso County (31.8994790, -106.3909150)
- Traffic: Heavy
- Notes: N/A
#8: 147 mph in a 75 mph zone
- Date: 4/26, 10:27pm
- Vehicle: 2013 Dodge Challenger
- Road: I-40 in Potter County (35.1935900, -101.7258100)
- Traffic: Moderate
- Notes: N/A
#9: 147 mph in a 65 mph zone
- Date: 8/3, 8:51pm
- Vehicle: 2015 Chevrolet Camaro
- Road: I-45 in Montgomery County (30.1257500, -95.4420700)
- Traffic: Heavy
- Notes: N/A
#10: 147 mph in a 75 mph zone
- Date: 9/29, 9:56pm
- Vehicle: 2016 Ford Mustang
- Road: US-62 in Hockley County (33.4756280, -102.0659000)
- Traffic: Light
- Notes: DRIVER STATED ANOTHER VEHICLE WAS "MESSING WITH HIM"
#11: 146 mph in a 70 mph zone
- Date: 4/15, 11:01pm
- Vehicle: 2011 Suzuki Motorcycle
- Road: US-54 in El Paso County (31.8311840, -106.0856250)
- Traffic: Light
- Notes: N/A
#12: 146 mph in a 60 mph zone
- Date: 7/1, 12:16am
- Vehicle: 2008 Suzuki Motorcycle
- Road: FM-364 in Jefferson County (30.0383870, -94.1727400)
- Traffic: Light
- Notes: VIDEO TESTING WORK DONE ON BIKE
#13: 145 mph in a 60 mph zone
- Date: 8/28, 2:13am
- Vehicle: 2007 Honda Motorcycle
- Road: Dallas North Tollway in Collin County (33.0786400, -96.8242800)
- Traffic: Light
- Notes: N/A
#14: 145 mph in a 70 mph zone
- Date: 12/24, 3:54am
- Vehicle: 2005 Mercedes-Benz SL500
- Road: Loop 1604 in Bexar County (29.5884080, -98.6188900)
- Traffic: Moderate
- Notes: Driver was going over 100mph when he caught my attention. I was behind him as he was going 145mph. He did not know I was a "COP"
#15: 145 mph in a 70 mph zone
- Date: 12/24, 5:59pm
- Vehicle: 2006 Suzuki Motorcycle
- Road: SH-300 in Upshur County (32.6889700, -94.9350200)
- Traffic: Light
- Notes: N/A
#16: 144 mph in a 75 mph zone
- Date: 6/17, 6:03pm
- Vehicle: 2009 Mercedes C-Class
- Road: I-37 in Live Oak County (28.4339240, -98.0917100)
- Traffic: Light
- Notes: N/A
#17: 143 mph in a 75 mph zone
- Date: 8/20, 10:52am
- Vehicle: 2014 BMW 335i
- Road: I-35 in Bell County (31.0073410, -97.4879800)
- Traffic: Light
- Notes: N/A
#18: 143 mph in a 75 mph zone
- Date: 11/4, 10:27pm
- Vehicle: 2018 Ford Mustang
- Road: SH-191 in Midland County (31.9993270, -102.1469400)
- Traffic: Moderate
- Notes: DRIVER WAS RACING ANOTHER VEHICLE. BOTH VEHICLES REACHED SPEEDS IN EXCESS OF 120 MPH.
#19: 141 mph in a 75 mph zone
- Date: 3/5
- Vehicle: 2017 Dodge Charger
- Road: US-82 in Yoakum County (33.1821170, -102.7244800)
- Traffic: Light
- Notes: N/A
#20: 141 mph in a 80 mph zone
- Date: 3/24
- Vehicle: 2017 Dodge Challenger
- Road: SH-130 in Travis County
- Traffic: Moderate
- Notes: stated there was a corvette messing with him and he just wanted to get around it
#21: 140 mph in a 75 mph zone
- Date: 6/29
- Vehicle: 2011 Honda Motorcycle
- Road: US-377 in Hood County (32.5023880, -97.6484150)
- Traffic: Light
- Notes: N/A
#22: 140 mph in a 60 mph zone
- Date: 7/3
- Vehicle: 2005 Honda Motorcycle
- Road: SH-249 in Montgomery County (30.1302220, -95.652450)
- Traffic: Light
- Notes: N/A
#23: 140 mph in a 75 mph zone
- Date: 7/5
- Vehicle: 2017 Subaru WRX
- Road: US-77 in Refugio County (28.2225780, -97.3465700)
- Traffic: Moderate
- Notes: no reason for speed yes he was traveling at 140 mph
#24: 140 mph in a 65 mph zone
- Date: 7/24, 12:22am
- Vehicle: 2015 Kawasaki ZX
- Road: I-45 in Montgomery County
- Traffic: Moderate
- Notes: N/A
#25: 140 mph in a 75 mph zone
- Date: 8/1, 8:05pm
- Vehicle: 1999 Chevrolet Corvette
- Road: SH-105 in Hardin County
- Traffic: Moderate
- Notes: N/A
#26: 140 mph in a 65 mph zone
- Date: 9/14, 11:06pm
- Vehicle: 2013 Ford Mustang
- Road: US-290 in Harris County (29.9461360, -95.6645050)
- Traffic: Moderate
- Notes: VIOLATOR ADMITTED TO SPEED AS "BEING A RECORD"
#27: 140 mph in a 35 mph zone
- Date: 12/26, 10:50am
- Vehicle: 2003 Suzuki Motorcycle
- Road: Copperhead Road in Fayette County (29.9361230, -96.8760700)
- Traffic: Light
- Notes: N/A
#28: 139 mph in a 75 mph zone
- Date: 2/25, 2:24pm
- Vehicle: 2016 Yamaha Motorcycle
- Road: US-377 in Hood County (32.5250100, -97.6236000)
- Traffic: Light
- Notes: N/A
#29: 139 mph in a 75 mph zone
- Date: 2/25, 2:24pm
- Vehicle: 2003 Honda CBR
- Road: US-377 in Hood County (32.5250100, -97.6236000)
- Traffic: Light
- Notes: N/A
#30: 139 mph in a 75 mph zone
- Date: 2/25, 2:24pm
- Vehicle: 2011 Suzuki Motorcycle
- Road: US-377 in Hood County (32.5250100, -97.6236000)
- Traffic: Light
- Notes: N/A
#31: 139 mph in a 65 mph zone
- Date: 8/5, 2:31 PM
- Vehicle: 2012 Kawasaki ZX6-R
- Road: I-45 in Harris County (30.0626010, -95.2454760)
- Traffic: Moderate
- Notes: First checked at 85 mph northbound on I-45 driving in the left hand lane. Sped off at a high rate of speed
#32: 138 mph in a 75 mph zone
- Date: 5/28, 12:35pm
- Vehicle: 2009 Yamaha YZF
- Road: SH-351 in Shackelford County
- Traffic: Moderate
- Notes: N/A
#33: 138 mph in a 70 mph zone
- Date: 7/19, 10:35am
- Vehicle: 2018 BMW M3
- Road: President George Bush Turnpike in Collin County (32.9999900, -96.7717200)
- Traffic: Moderate
- Notes: N/A
#34: 137 mph in a 65 mph zone
- Date: 3/15, 3:16am
- Vehicle: 2014 Chevrolet Camaro
- Road: US-281 in Hidalgo County (26.2158200, -98.1806200)
- Traffic: Light
- Notes: N/A
#35: 137 mph in a 75 mph zone
- Date: 4/17, 10:06pm
- Vehicle: 2003 Nissan GT-R
- Road: I-14 in Coryell County (31.1200000, -97.8374500)
- Traffic: Moderate
- Notes: N/A
#36: 137 mph in a 80 mph zone
- Date: 5/1, 6:44am
- Vehicle: 2010 Chevrolet Camaro
- Road: SH-130 in Travis County (30.1058300, -97.6673300)
- Traffic: Moderate
- Notes: DRIVER ADMITTED HE WAS RUNNING LATE TO WORK AND THOUGHT HE WAS GOING 130 MPH NOT 137 MPH
#37: 137 mph in a 65 mph zone
- Date: 6/29/18 12:02 AM
- Vehicle: 2008 Chevrolet Silverado
- Road: US-83 in Hidalgo County (26.1932320, -98.254140)
- Traffic: Moderate
- Notes: driver stated he was in a hurry to get home
#38: 136 mph in a 70 mph zone
- Date: 7/3, 7:55pm
- Vehicle: 2016 Dodge Challenger
- Road: US-259 in Rusk County
- Traffic: Moderate
- Notes: N/A
#39: 136 mph in a 60 mph zone
- Date: 8/16, 11:44pm
- Vehicle: 2001 Honda CBR
- Road: FM-2854 in Montgomery County (30.3197300, -95.5773200)
- Traffic: Light
- Notes: N/A
#40: 136 mph in a 55 mph zone
- Date: 11/21, 5:56pm
- Vehicle: 2016 Cadillac CTS-V
- Road: SH-66 in Rockwall County (32.9207900, -96.5077000)
- Traffic: Moderate
- Notes: N/A
#41: 135 mph in a 65 mph zone
- Date: 1/24/18 10:41 PM
- Vehicle: 2017 Ford Focus
- Road: I-45 in Harris County (29.9245100, -95.413230)
- Traffic: Moderate
- Notes: N/A
#42: 135 mph in a 80 mph zone
- Date: 4/5, 12:08am
- Vehicle: 2006 Suzuki GSX-R600
- Road: SH-130 in Travis County
- Traffic: Moderate
- Notes: N/A
#43: 135 mph in a 75 mph zone
- Date: 5/26, 10:58pm
- Vehicle: 2012 Chevrolet SS
- Road: I-635 in Dallas County (32.9087100, -96.9204500)
- Traffic: Moderate
- Notes: N/A
#44: 135 mph in a 75 mph zone
- Date: 7/21, 5:19pm
- Vehicle: 2016 Chevrolet Corvette
- Road: US-87 in McCulloch County (31.0064960, -99.2714600)
- Traffic: Light
- Notes: N/A
#45: 135 mph in a 55 mph zone
- Date: 11/11, 7:16am
- Vehicle: 2018 Lamborghini Huracan
- Road: US-287 in Ellis County (32.3690070, -96.8194050)
- Traffic: Light
- Notes: N/A
#46: 134 mph in a 75 mph zone
- Date: 1/5, 7:27pm
- Vehicle: 2017 Ram 1500
- Road: SH-71 in Fayette County
- Traffic: Light
- Notes: N/A
#47: 134 mph in a 65 mph zone
- Date: 2/9/18 10:40 PM
- Vehicle: 2008 Kawasaki ZZR
- Road: Loop 375 in El Paso County (31.7920110, -106.2675900)
- Traffic: Moderate
- Notes: N/A
#48: 134 mph in a 70 mph zone
- Date: 3/11, 1:23am
- Vehicle: 2017 Subaru WRX
- Road: US-75 in Collin County (33.0815900, -96.6833950)
- Traffic: Moderate
- Notes: N/A
#49: 134 mph in a 55 mph zone
- Date: 3/14, 3:45pm
- Vehicle: 2015 Chevrolet Corvette
- Road: SH-121 in Dallas County (32.9925800, -97.0059050)
- Traffic: Moderate
- Notes: N/A
#50: 134 mph in a 75 mph zone
- Date: 3/29, 1:40pm
- Vehicle: 2015 Dodge Charger
- Road: I-35 in Bexar County (29.1434900, -98.8828800)
- Traffic: Moderate
- Notes: N/A
