Exclusive: Here Are the 50 Fastest Speeding Tickets in Texas in 2018

Don't let the slow drawl fool you. The fine people of Texas like to go fast. Maybe it's all that wide open space, the arrow-straight roads, or just something in the water. Whatever the case, the state routinely clocks some of the fastest speeders in the country—and we got our hands on the 2018 ticket data to show it.

Credit where credit is due: this list of the 50 fastest speeding tickets in Texas in 2018 was inspired by the work of the Houston Chronicle, which usually publishes one in January looking back at the preceding 365 days. But the paper opted not to do one this year, for whatever reason, leaving The Drive to carry on the mission.

Scrounging up the raw data involved filing a public information request with the Texas Department of Public Safety for every single speeding ticket issued by Texas Highway Patrol troopers in excess of 120 mph from January 1 to December 31 last year. We fully expected to never hear back. A couple weeks later, a lawyer for the department responded with a huge spreadsheet showing the date, location, vehicle, and speed for all 228 tickets fitting that description—plus extras like officer notes and the stop's exact GPS coordinates when available.

228 tickets over 120 mph is a lot, to say the least. Though the majority were between 122 and 129 mph, 89 drivers were ticketed in the 130+ range, and a full 27 brave Texans were nabbed crossing the 140-mph mark on public roads in 2018. The only caveat is that the data covers Texas Highway Patrol activity, so smaller municipalities aren't included here. But no matter—the highway is where the action's at.

The fastest? The driver of a 2003 Porsche 911, stopped for doing 166 mph in a 75 mph zone on June 10 in rural Carson County. The most unlikely? A 2013 Ford F-150 clocked at 150 mph just outside Fort Worth. And the best excuse? The driver of a 2018 Mazda CX-5, who claimed she was doing 123 mph in a 65 zone because she was "running late to take her daughter to the DPS office to get her driver['s] license."

The full data also offers a peak at relative car performance. Those 122-129 mph tickets feature a healthy mix of vehicles, everything from a 2006 Honda Civic to 2015 Nissan 370Z to a 2018 Buick Encore. Above 130 mph, it's a lot of American muscle like the Dodge Challenger, a few determined pickup trucks, and an increasing number of sportbikes. And it probably won't shock you to learn the most commonly-ticketed car above 140 mph last year was the Ford Mustang.

It should be noted that Texas ranks near the top of the list nationwide in annual speed-related crashes and fatalities, higher than large-population states like New York and California. We are not encouraging or glorifying these numbers in any way. This is not a contest; there's no winning here. Consider the top offender for 2018. Cool as it is to picture someone maxing out their 911 on a dusty Texas highway, the reality is that driver was arrested for doing 166 mph in "heavy" traffic conditions at 10:22 in the morning.

Enough said. Below are the 50 fastest speeding tickets in Texas in 2018. The larger list can be viewed in its entirety at this link.

#1: 166 mph in a 75 mph zone

Date: 6/10, 10:22am

6/10, 10:22am Vehicle: 2003 Porsche 911

2003 Porsche 911 Road: I-40 in Carson County (35.2070470, -101.0959800)

I-40 in Carson County (35.2070470, -101.0959800) Traffic: Heavy

Heavy Notes: N/A

#2: 162 mph in a 75 mph zone

Date: 4/4, 10:56pm

4/4, 10:56pm Vehicle: 1994 Honda Motorcycle

1994 Honda Motorcycle Road: I-35 in Williamson County (30.8071330, -97.5895200)

I-35 in Williamson County (30.8071330, -97.5895200) Traffic: Light

Light Notes: N/A

#3: 160 mph in a 65 mph zone

Date: 4/15, 6:02pm

4/15, 6:02pm Vehicle: 2008 Suzuki GSX

2008 Suzuki GSX Road: US-54 in El Paso County (31.8928600, -106.4129940)

US-54 in El Paso County (31.8928600, -106.4129940) Traffic: Light

Light Notes: N/A

#4: 156 mph in a 65 mph zone

Date: 8/9, 2:03am

8/9, 2:03am Vehicle: 2000 Honda Motorcycle

2000 Honda Motorcycle Road: US-83 in Hidalgo County (26.1984230, -98.3058900)

US-83 in Hidalgo County (26.1984230, -98.3058900) Traffic: Light

Light Notes: N/A

#5: 156 mph in a 70 mph zone

Date: 8/20, 12:43pm

8/20, 12:43pm Vehicle: 2002 Honda CBR

2002 Honda CBR Road: Chisholm Trail Parkway in Tarrant County (32.6319240, -97.4087000)

Chisholm Trail Parkway in Tarrant County (32.6319240, -97.4087000) Traffic: Moderate

Moderate Notes: SUBJECT INCREASED SPEED FROM 114 MPH TO 156 MPH

#6: 150 mph in a 65 mph zone

Date: 7/15, 11:23pm

7/15, 11:23pm Vehicle: 2013 Ford F-150

2013 Ford F-150 Road: Chisholm Trail Parkway in Tarrant County (32.6571100, -97.416900)

Chisholm Trail Parkway in Tarrant County (32.6571100, -97.416900) Traffic: Light

Light Notes: N/A

#7: 150 mph in a 65 mph zone

Date: 9/15, 1:24am

9/15, 1:24am Vehicle: 2018 Kawasaki ZX6

2018 Kawasaki ZX6 Road: Loop 375 in El Paso County (31.8994790, -106.3909150)

Loop 375 in El Paso County (31.8994790, -106.3909150) Traffic: Heavy

Heavy Notes: N/A

#8: 147 mph in a 75 mph zone

Date: 4/26, 10:27pm

4/26, 10:27pm Vehicle: 2013 Dodge Challenger

2013 Dodge Challenger Road: I-40 in Potter County (35.1935900, -101.7258100)

I-40 in Potter County (35.1935900, -101.7258100) Traffic: Moderate

Moderate Notes: N/A

#9: 147 mph in a 65 mph zone

Date: 8/3, 8:51pm

8/3, 8:51pm Vehicle: 2015 Chevrolet Camaro

2015 Chevrolet Camaro Road: I-45 in Montgomery County (30.1257500, -95.4420700)

I-45 in Montgomery County (30.1257500, -95.4420700) Traffic: Heavy

Heavy Notes: N/A

#10: 147 mph in a 75 mph zone

Date: 9/29, 9:56pm

9/29, 9:56pm Vehicle: 2016 Ford Mustang

2016 Ford Mustang Road: US-62 in Hockley County (33.4756280, -102.0659000)

US-62 in Hockley County (33.4756280, -102.0659000) Traffic: Light

Light Notes: DRIVER STATED ANOTHER VEHICLE WAS "MESSING WITH HIM"

#11: 146 mph in a 70 mph zone

Date: 4/15, 11:01pm

4/15, 11:01pm Vehicle: 2011 Suzuki Motorcycle

2011 Suzuki Motorcycle Road: US-54 in El Paso County (31.8311840, -106.0856250)

US-54 in El Paso County (31.8311840, -106.0856250) Traffic: Light

Light Notes: N/A

#12: 146 mph in a 60 mph zone

Date: 7/1, 12:16am

7/1, 12:16am Vehicle: 2008 Suzuki Motorcycle

2008 Suzuki Motorcycle Road: FM-364 in Jefferson County (30.0383870, -94.1727400)

FM-364 in Jefferson County (30.0383870, -94.1727400) Traffic: Light

Light Notes: VIDEO TESTING WORK DONE ON BIKE

#13: 145 mph in a 60 mph zone

Date: 8/28, 2:13am

8/28, 2:13am Vehicle: 2007 Honda Motorcycle

2007 Honda Motorcycle Road: Dallas North Tollway in Collin County (33.0786400, -96.8242800)

Dallas North Tollway in Collin County (33.0786400, -96.8242800) Traffic: Light

Light Notes: N/A

#14: 145 mph in a 70 mph zone

Date: 12/24, 3:54am

12/24, 3:54am Vehicle: 2005 Mercedes-Benz SL500

2005 Mercedes-Benz SL500 Road: Loop 1604 in Bexar County (29.5884080, -98.6188900)

Loop 1604 in Bexar County (29.5884080, -98.6188900) Traffic: Moderate

Moderate Notes: Driver was going over 100mph when he caught my attention. I was behind him as he was going 145mph. He did not know I was a "COP"

#15: 145 mph in a 70 mph zone

Date: 12/24, 5:59pm

12/24, 5:59pm Vehicle: 2006 Suzuki Motorcycle

2006 Suzuki Motorcycle Road: SH-300 in Upshur County (32.6889700, -94.9350200)

SH-300 in Upshur County (32.6889700, -94.9350200) Traffic: Light

Light Notes: N/A

#16: 144 mph in a 75 mph zone

Date: 6/17, 6:03pm

6/17, 6:03pm Vehicle: 2009 Mercedes C-Class

2009 Mercedes C-Class Road: I-37 in Live Oak County (28.4339240, -98.0917100)

I-37 in Live Oak County (28.4339240, -98.0917100) Traffic: Light

Light Notes: N/A

#17: 143 mph in a 75 mph zone

Date: 8/20, 10:52am

8/20, 10:52am Vehicle: 2014 BMW 335i

2014 BMW 335i Road: I-35 in Bell County (31.0073410, -97.4879800)

I-35 in Bell County (31.0073410, -97.4879800) Traffic: Light

Light Notes: N/A

#18: 143 mph in a 75 mph zone

Date: 11/4, 10:27pm

11/4, 10:27pm Vehicle: 2018 Ford Mustang

2018 Ford Mustang Road: SH-191 in Midland County (31.9993270, -102.1469400)

SH-191 in Midland County (31.9993270, -102.1469400) Traffic: Moderate

Moderate Notes: DRIVER WAS RACING ANOTHER VEHICLE. BOTH VEHICLES REACHED SPEEDS IN EXCESS OF 120 MPH.

#19: 141 mph in a 75 mph zone

Date: 3/5

3/5 Vehicle: 2017 Dodge Charger

2017 Dodge Charger Road: US-82 in Yoakum County (33.1821170, -102.7244800)

US-82 in Yoakum County (33.1821170, -102.7244800) Traffic: Light

Light Notes: N/A

#20: 141 mph in a 80 mph zone

Date: 3/24

3/24 Vehicle: 2017 Dodge Challenger

2017 Dodge Challenger Road: SH-130 in Travis County

SH-130 in Travis County Traffic: Moderate

Moderate Notes: stated there was a corvette messing with him and he just wanted to get around it

#21: 140 mph in a 75 mph zone

Date: 6/29

6/29 Vehicle: 2011 Honda Motorcycle

2011 Honda Motorcycle Road: US-377 in Hood County (32.5023880, -97.6484150)

US-377 in Hood County (32.5023880, -97.6484150) Traffic: Light

Light Notes: N/A

#22: 140 mph in a 60 mph zone

Date: 7/3

7/3 Vehicle: 2005 Honda Motorcycle

2005 Honda Motorcycle Road: SH-249 in Montgomery County (30.1302220, -95. 652450)

SH-249 in Montgomery County (30.1302220, -95. 652450) Traffic: Light

Light Notes: N/A

#23: 140 mph in a 75 mph zone

Date: 7/5

7/5 Vehicle: 2017 Subaru WRX

2017 Subaru WRX Road: US-77 in Refugio County (28.2225780, -97.3465700)

US-77 in Refugio County (28.2225780, -97.3465700) Traffic: Moderate

Moderate Notes: no reason for speed yes he was traveling at 140 mph

#24: 140 mph in a 65 mph zone

Date: 7/24, 12:22am

7/24, 12:22am Vehicle: 2015 Kawasaki ZX

2015 Kawasaki ZX Road: I-45 in Montgomery County

I-45 in Montgomery County Traffic: Moderate

Moderate Notes: N/A

#25: 140 mph in a 75 mph zone

Date: 8/1, 8:05pm

8/1, 8:05pm Vehicle: 1999 Chevrolet Corvette

1999 Chevrolet Corvette Road: SH-105 in Hardin County

SH-105 in Hardin County Traffic: Moderate

Moderate Notes: N/A

#26: 140 mph in a 65 mph zone

Date: 9/14, 11:06pm

9/14, 11:06pm Vehicle: 2013 Ford Mustang

2013 Ford Mustang Road: US-290 in Harris County (29.9461360, -95.6645050)

US-290 in Harris County (29.9461360, -95.6645050) Traffic: Moderate

Moderate Notes: VIOLATOR ADMITTED TO SPEED AS "BEING A RECORD"

#27: 140 mph in a 35 mph zone

Date: 12/26, 10:50am

12/26, 10:50am Vehicle: 2003 Suzuki Motorcycle

2003 Suzuki Motorcycle Road: Copperhead Road in Fayette County (29.9361230, -96.8760700)

Copperhead Road in Fayette County (29.9361230, -96.8760700) Traffic: Light

Light Notes: N/A

#28: 139 mph in a 75 mph zone

Date: 2/25, 2:24pm

2/25, 2:24pm Vehicle: 2016 Yamaha Motorcycle

2016 Yamaha Motorcycle Road: US-377 in Hood County (32.5250100, -97.6236000)

US-377 in Hood County (32.5250100, -97.6236000) Traffic: Light

Light Notes: N/A

#29: 139 mph in a 75 mph zone

Date: 2/25, 2:24pm

2/25, 2:24pm Vehicle: 2003 Honda CBR

2003 Honda CBR Road: US-377 in Hood County (32.5250100, -97.6236000)

US-377 in Hood County (32.5250100, -97.6236000) Traffic: Light

Light Notes: N/A

#30: 139 mph in a 75 mph zone

Date: 2/25, 2:24pm

2/25, 2:24pm Vehicle: 2011 Suzuki Motorcycle

2011 Suzuki Motorcycle Road: US-377 in Hood County (32.5250100, -97.6236000)

US-377 in Hood County (32.5250100, -97.6236000) Traffic: Light

Light Notes: N/A

#31: 139 mph in a 65 mph zone

Date: 8/5, 2:31 PM

8/5, 2:31 PM Vehicle: 2012 Kawasaki ZX6-R

2012 Kawasaki ZX6-R Road: I-45 in Harris County (30.0626010, -95.2454760)

I-45 in Harris County (30.0626010, -95.2454760) Traffic: Moderate

Moderate Notes: First checked at 85 mph northbound on I-45 driving in the left hand lane. Sped off at a high rate of speed

#32: 138 mph in a 75 mph zone

Date: 5/28, 12:35pm

5/28, 12:35pm Vehicle: 2009 Yamaha YZF

2009 Yamaha YZF Road: SH-351 in Shackelford County

SH-351 in Shackelford County Traffic: Moderate

Moderate Notes: N/A

#33: 138 mph in a 70 mph zone

Date: 7/19, 10:35am

7/19, 10:35am Vehicle: 2018 BMW M3

2018 BMW M3 Road: President George Bush Turnpike in Collin County (32.9999900, -96.7717200)

President George Bush Turnpike in Collin County (32.9999900, -96.7717200) Traffic: Moderate

Moderate Notes: N/A

#34: 137 mph in a 65 mph zone

Date: 3/15, 3:16am

3/15, 3:16am Vehicle: 2014 Chevrolet Camaro

2014 Chevrolet Camaro Road: US-281 in Hidalgo County (26.2158200, -98.1806200)

US-281 in Hidalgo County (26.2158200, -98.1806200) Traffic: Light

Light Notes: N/A

#35: 137 mph in a 75 mph zone

Date: 4/17, 10:06pm

4/17, 10:06pm Vehicle: 2003 Nissan GT-R

2003 Nissan GT-R Road: I-14 in Coryell County (31.1200000, -97.8374500)

I-14 in Coryell County (31.1200000, -97.8374500) Traffic: Moderate

Moderate Notes: N/A

#36: 137 mph in a 80 mph zone

Date: 5/1, 6:44am

5/1, 6:44am Vehicle: 2010 Chevrolet Camaro

2010 Chevrolet Camaro Road: SH-130 in Travis County (30.1058300, -97.6673300)

SH-130 in Travis County (30.1058300, -97.6673300) Traffic: Moderate

Moderate Notes: DRIVER ADMITTED HE WAS RUNNING LATE TO WORK AND THOUGHT HE WAS GOING 130 MPH NOT 137 MPH

#37: 137 mph in a 65 mph zone

Date: 6/29/18 12:02 AM

6/29/18 12:02 AM Vehicle: 2008 Chevrolet Silverado

2008 Chevrolet Silverado Road: US-83 in Hidalgo County (26.1932320, -98.254140)

US-83 in Hidalgo County (26.1932320, -98.254140) Traffic: Moderate

Moderate Notes: driver stated he was in a hurry to get home

#38: 136 mph in a 70 mph zone

Date: 7/3, 7:55pm

7/3, 7:55pm Vehicle: 2016 Dodge Challenger

2016 Dodge Challenger Road: US-259 in Rusk County

US-259 in Rusk County Traffic: Moderate

Moderate Notes: N/A

#39: 136 mph in a 60 mph zone

Date: 8/16, 11:44pm

8/16, 11:44pm Vehicle: 2001 Honda CBR

2001 Honda CBR Road: FM-2854 in Montgomery County (30.3197300, -95.5773200)

FM-2854 in Montgomery County (30.3197300, -95.5773200) Traffic: Light

Light Notes: N/A

#40: 136 mph in a 55 mph zone

Date: 11/21, 5:56pm

11/21, 5:56pm Vehicle: 2016 Cadillac CTS-V

2016 Cadillac CTS-V Road: SH-66 in Rockwall County (32.9207900, -96.5077000)

SH-66 in Rockwall County (32.9207900, -96.5077000) Traffic: Moderate

Moderate Notes: N/A

#41: 135 mph in a 65 mph zone

Date: 1/24/18 10:41 PM

1/24/18 10:41 PM Vehicle: 2017 Ford Focus

2017 Ford Focus Road: I-45 in Harris County (29.9245100, -95.413230)

I-45 in Harris County (29.9245100, -95.413230) Traffic: Moderate

Moderate Notes: N/A

#42: 135 mph in a 80 mph zone

Date: 4/5, 12:08am

4/5, 12:08am Vehicle: 2006 Suzuki GSX-R600

2006 Suzuki GSX-R600 Road: SH-130 in Travis County

SH-130 in Travis County Traffic: Moderate

Moderate Notes: N/A

#43: 135 mph in a 75 mph zone

Date: 5/26, 10:58pm

5/26, 10:58pm Vehicle: 2012 Chevrolet SS

2012 Chevrolet SS Road: I-635 in Dallas County (32.9087100, -96.9204500)

I-635 in Dallas County (32.9087100, -96.9204500) Traffic: Moderate

Moderate Notes: N/A

#44: 135 mph in a 75 mph zone

Date: 7/21, 5:19pm

7/21, 5:19pm Vehicle: 2016 Chevrolet Corvette

2016 Chevrolet Corvette Road: US-87 in McCulloch County (31.0064960, -99.2714600)

US-87 in McCulloch County (31.0064960, -99.2714600) Traffic: Light

Light Notes: N/A

#45: 135 mph in a 55 mph zone

Date: 11/11, 7:16am

11/11, 7:16am Vehicle: 2018 Lamborghini Huracan

2018 Lamborghini Huracan Road: US-287 in Ellis County (32.3690070, -96.8194050)

US-287 in Ellis County (32.3690070, -96.8194050) Traffic: Light

Light Notes: N/A

#46: 134 mph in a 75 mph zone

Date: 1/5, 7:27pm

1/5, 7:27pm Vehicle: 2017 Ram 1500

2017 Ram 1500 Road: SH-71 in Fayette County

SH-71 in Fayette County Traffic: Light

Light Notes: N/A

#47: 134 mph in a 65 mph zone

Date: 2/9/18 10:40 PM

2/9/18 10:40 PM Vehicle: 2008 Kawasaki ZZR

2008 Kawasaki ZZR Road: Loop 375 in El Paso County (31.7920110, -106.2675900)

Loop 375 in El Paso County (31.7920110, -106.2675900) Traffic: Moderate

Moderate Notes: N/A

#48: 134 mph in a 70 mph zone

Date: 3/11, 1:23am

3/11, 1:23am Vehicle: 2017 Subaru WRX

2017 Subaru WRX Road: US-75 in Collin County (33.0815900, -96.6833950)

US-75 in Collin County (33.0815900, -96.6833950) Traffic: Moderate

Moderate Notes: N/A

#49: 134 mph in a 55 mph zone

Date: 3/14, 3:45pm

3/14, 3:45pm Vehicle: 2015 Chevrolet Corvette

2015 Chevrolet Corvette Road: SH-121 in Dallas County (32.9925800, -97.0059050)

SH-121 in Dallas County (32.9925800, -97.0059050) Traffic: Moderate

Moderate Notes: N/A

#50: 134 mph in a 75 mph zone

Date: 3/29, 1:40pm

3/29, 1:40pm Vehicle: 2015 Dodge Charger

2015 Dodge Charger Road: I-35 in Bexar County (29.1434900, -98.8828800)

I-35 in Bexar County (29.1434900, -98.8828800) Traffic: Moderate

Moderate Notes: N/A

Got a tip? Email the author: kyle@thedrive.com.