This Crashed Lamborghini Urus With 752 Miles Can Be Yours for $115K
The front end is a total loss, but the interior and the rear end are salvageable.
A Copart salvage yard in Dallas, Texas has this grey 2019 Lamborghini Urus with just 752 miles on the odometer for sale with a starting bid of $115,000.
The starting bid for this high-performance SUV might look appealing at first, but considering the amount of damage, putting this quarter-million-dollar Lambo back on the road could easily become an expensive operation.
The listing on Copart doesn’t provide any information on how this Urus met its untimely demise, but based on the photos provided by the salvage yard, most of the damage is on the front end. Upon further inspection of the photographs, it looks like the passenger side was more heavily impacted than the driver side given the missing bodywork and the exposed upper rail. However, part of the front fender on the driver side is still attached to the vehicle.
If you thought the exterior damage looks bad, it’s complete chaos under the hood.
The engine block looks intact, but the passenger side radiator is gone and the air intakes are no longer connected to the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8. The battery also looks like it could fall off the front end with just a slight nudge and various pieces of pipework under the hood appear to be beyond repair.
However, the interior and the rear end might be the silver lining for anyone who might be interested in getting this SUV as a parts vehicle.
Obviously, the front and side airbags are deployed, but the front seats appear to be in pristine condition and the instrument cluster appears to be still functioning. The rear seats also appear to be in good condition as well.
The estimated retail value for this particular Lamborghini Urus is around $236,000, but if this SUV sells for the current starting price of $115,000, the winning bidder might have scored a steal on this exotic Italian parts car.
