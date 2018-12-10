Chevrolet Won’t Reveal Mid-Engined C8 Corvette at Detroit Auto Show in January: Report
It appears that the long-awaited ‘Vette still wants to play hard to get in 2019.
If you’ve been eagerly awaiting the reveal of the mid-engined C8 Corvette, we’ve got bad news for ya. Much to our surprise, General Motors doesn't have any plans to debut it at the 2019 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit, which kicks off its media-only days Jan. 14.
According to GM Authority, the Chevrolet division won't reveal a single thing at the show, meaning that the C8 will stay under wraps for a little while longer. How much longer? They won't say, but we did learn that the only new GM product that will be unveiled at NAIAS is the 2020 Cadillac XT6.
While Detroit seems like the obvious place to launch the new Corvette, Chevrolet might have a trick or two up its sleeve. After all, the C1 1953 Corvette, the granddaddy of them all, was originally revealed in New York City at GM's Motorama. If the American automaker decides to go that route, it would mean that the Corvette faithful would have to wait until the very end of April 2019 to see the new creation.
After waiting decades for a homegrown, world-class supercar with a Corvette badge; what's a few more months? At this point, we have seen numerous spy photos, patent documents, and even possible names for the mid-engine Corvette. Seeing the production version is more or less a formality by now—albeit a very important one.
The Drive reached out to Chevrolet for an official word on the Corvette's debut, but as expected, the answer was standard.
"We have nothing to announce in terms of timing for reveal of any additional future product," a Chevrolet spokesperson told The Drive via email.
We're certainly hoping for New York. Any longer and the C8 Corvette will turn into the modern-day Acura NSX, which paraded international auto shows for several years before going on sale.
- RELATEDMid-Engined Chevrolet Corvette C8.R Spied Night Testing at SebringA leaked video gives us a new opportunity to assess the upcoming Chevy racer.READ NOW
- RELATEDChevrolet Corvette C8 to Boast Twin-Turbo V-8 in Top Trim, Drop Manual Completely: ReportAlleged info leaked on an online forum also claims the C8 will retain its LT1 engine in base form, though a dual-clutch transaxle will be standard.READ NOW
- RELATED2020 Corvette C8 Key Fob and Other Details Leaked Via FCC FilingMore info leaks ahead of the mid-engined Corvette's long-awaited reveal.READ NOW
- RELATEDThis Fan-Made 3D Render Shows What the Mid-Engined Corvette C8 Could Look LikeThe model was created using various C8 spy-shots for reference.READ NOW
- RELATEDMid-Engined Cadillac Convertible? Leaked Key Fob Hints at Corvette-Based Droptop CaddyThe truth is out there.READ NOW