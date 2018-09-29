Swan Song: Tony Swan, Detroit's Hardest-Charging, Longest-Lasting Auto Journalist, Dead at 78 

Fittingly, I was driving home from Newark airport on Friday in a Ram pickup, straight from a Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy drive at England’s Silverstone circuit, when I learned that eminent auto journalist Tony Swan, 78, had died after a nearly decade-long bout with cancer. I say fittingly, because I wouldn’t be surprised to find that Tony had outmaneuvered Death one last time, likely through a revolving airport door, and that I’d bump into him next Tuesday in a hotel lobby or another stop on our boundless pilgrimage of covering cars around the world. I think Tony would have liked the Ram. I think he may have had a few choice words for the Jaguar. But I’ll never know.

Swan was a real auto journalist, from a time when that meant something. He was a colleague and a friend. The friend part came as something of a surprise, seeing as how I first met Tony by taking over his plum job as chief auto critic at The Detroit Free Press. (For Gen Z readers, the Freep was known as a “newspaper”). Among his myriad publishing outlets and titles, Tony served as editor-in-chief of Motor Trend and executive editor of Car and Driver, and he continued to write for Car and Driver until his last days. Swan was also a founding member of the North American Car and Truck of the Year Awards, for which I’m a juror. He leaves behind a remarkable wife Mary Seelhorst, two children, Austin and Hilary, and six grandchildren.

True to his name, Swan was an elegant, free-flowing writer. But he saved some of his best work for racing and testing cars. Swan was proud of his three SCCA divisional championships, his participation in 35 24-hour races, and his regular go-rounds in the grueling One Lap of America. Swan learned to drive, quickly, in and around his hometown of Mound, Minn., including in a '46 Ford sedan with “its immortal flathead” V-8, in which a teenage Swan mistakenly tried to outrun a Nash-driving police officer. He started his journalism career as a sports writer at the St. Paul Pioneer Press before moving to Detroit. The auto bug had gripped him earlier, around age 7, as Swan once recounted:

“The first manifestation of impending automania was when my Mom got me a scrapbook. Her idea, very traditional, was for me to fill the book with snapshots, family memorabilia, and similar bric-a-brac. So she exhibited a certain amount of dismay when I immediately began filling the book with photos of contemporary cars, clipped from magazines.”

Tony was much older, about 60, the first time I partnered with him behind the wheel on a new-car launch. I wish I could recall the make of the car. But I definitely remember Tony urging me to tailgate and flash a tractor-trailer on a winding mountain descent, so that the driver would slide over and let us pass. I was an aggressive pilot on public roads in those days, and I’d already been driving hard enough to squeal tires through corners—but apparently not hard enough for Swan.

“You’ve got to push these guys if you want them out of your way,” Swan said in his gruff-Minnesotan fashion, clearly impatient with this newbie he’d been paired with. Tony always did a great slow burn. Not surprisingly, he wasn't one to suffer fools, meaning, in his mind, most any auto executive. He was notorious for calling bullshit and interrogating exasperated PR execs at press conferences, something a current generation of servile auto bloggers, shameless "influencers" and other wannabe journos would do well to emulate.

Now, I realize that to say a person “battled” cancer is a cliché and misstep, because it can suggest that people who succumb quickly are cowardly or weak, somehow inferior to those who manage to hang on. But Jesus, Tony battled cancer like no one I’ve ever seen, over nine years and nine months of remissions and relapses, treatments and surgeries that kept whittling pieces of him, but somehow never snuffed his spirit. That spirit could be cantankerous—picture every Ben Bradlee, crusty-editor type you’ve ever seen in a Hollywood movie—but eventually I came to realize that, underneath, Tony was also a big ‘ol softie. That became more true after his second-act marriage to Mary Seelhorst, who clearly helped Tony buff-and-wax those rougher edges.