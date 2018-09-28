Ford Jumps in the Electric Semi Truck Bandwagon With New F-Vision Concept

Ford managed to turn some heads on Thursday with the unanticipated reveal of an electric semi truck concept called the F-Vision at the IAA Commercial Vehicles expo in Hannover, Germany.

The vehicle was designed by Ford Otosan of Turkey and features headlights that echo those of in the F-series line of pickup trucks, cameras in place of side mirrors, and an automatically tinting windshield. It's said to be capable of automatically linking with its trailer, as well as operating in a linked-together convoy mode. According to Teslarati, Ford stated during the vehicle's reveal that the F-Vision is intended to be capable of SAE level four autonomous driving, although by The Drive's measure, the SAE's autonomy rating system is flawed.