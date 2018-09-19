These Are the 10 Music Artists Who Include Cars in Their Lyrics the Most

We live in a culture that loves both its music and its cars, and the two often collide through songs like Red Barchetta by Rush or Johnny Cash's One Piece At A Time. Where do the two cross paths most often? What genres, which artists talk cars more than any other? Automotive and marine detailing products manufacturer Gold Eagle sought to find this out. The results may not surprise you.

Gold Eagle Used an algorithm to root through the lyrics of more than 100,000 songs listed on lyrics.com. It identified which music artists are the biggest gearheads by searching for every term from "whip" to "truck" and "Bugatti."

As it turns out, 94 of the 100 artists with the most mentions of cars produce one or both of two genres: Rap and hip-hop. In fact, all of the top 10 most car-obsessed musicians are rappers, hip-hop artists, or both. Below are the top 10, ranked by the number of automotive references in their songs.