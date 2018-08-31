Watch This Texas Hero Save an Elderly Wrong-Way Driver on the Highway

They're not out of danger yet, though. Straddling the shoulder line in the left lane, the two are still facing oncoming high-speed traffic, and all it would take is one driver looking down at the wrong time for disaster to strike. Still recording, Prado risks his own safety even further by walking up to the woman's door and helping her out of the vehicle. She looks frail and confused. Two more Good Samaritans from a local power company then stopped to block traffic with their trucks until police arrived, who took the woman home to her family.

Prado admitted that the methods he used "probably [weren't] the safest nor smartest," but it's clear that his actions helped prevent a true catastrophe for the woman, her family, and anyone else on the road who might have been in the wrong place at the exact wrong time.

"Moral of this all is something I've said in my post before: look after your elderly family, friends, or neighbor," he wrote on Facebook. "I'm no hero, I'm a sinner and mistake maker like you, but I saw the right thing to do and so can you."