2018 Jeep Wrangler Moab Edition: Mo' Leather, Mo' Tire, Mo' Fun

Topline: Jeep announced Tuesday a new package for its Wrangler SUV: the off-road-oriented Moab Edition, inspired by the annual Easter Jeep Safari. What's New: The Moab Edition builds on the Wrangler Sahara, denoting itself with a giant Moab graphic on the vented Rubicon-sourced hood. Mud tires 32 inches tall mounted on 17-inch matte "low-gloss black" wheels make for the single biggest visual differentiation between the Moab Edition and lower-trim Sahara models, and this low-gloss color repeats itself in the LED headlight surrounds, grille and tow hooks. It's also got LED taillights to boot.

Rock rails from the Wrangler Rubicon are also standard but can be traded for the Sahara's side steps when ordering the vehicle. The standard hardtop will match whichever of the nine body colors is specified, but the Dual Top Group and power roof are also available options. Moab Edition Wranglers also come with a suite of interior improvements, starting with a dashboard wrapped and seats trimmed in leather. Blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic detection, a backup camera, keyless entry, an 8.4-inch infotainment screen and a nine-speaker Alpine stereo system make us question whether this should be called the Silicon Valley Edition. Slush-tray floor mats insist otherwise, and a two-speed transfer case and standard limited-slip differential on the rear axle round off the Moab Edition.

What You Need to Know: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has said nothing about how much the Moab Edition will cost, but a starting price just above the Wrangler Sahara's $38,295 wouldn't surprise us. Just be sure to educate yourself on proper off-roading when you take delivery of your Wrangler Moab Edition and don't turn it into a ridiculous SEMA car.