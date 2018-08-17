Dodge Hellcat Driver Arrested For Doing 198 MPH on Highway, Posting Video on YouTube

Even the fastest performance cars can't outrun a stereotype. And the 707-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat is well on its way to becoming the car of choice for drivers getting busted doing insanely high speeds on public roads, as a 22-year-old in North Carolina recently demonstrated with a 198 mph romp on a highway there. Only this time, police didn't have to try and keep up—the speeder and his friends recorded the whole thing and posted it on YouTube.

ABC 11 News reports that an anonymous tipster sent the seven-minute YouTube video to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. In the footage, recorded by someone in the passenger seat of the Hellcat, William Jefferson is seen accelerating from a sedate 70 mph all the way up to 198 mph in the middle of the night on US-1 outside of Raleigh. The feed then cuts to a roadside camera manned by two of his friends that captures his high-speed flyby. The Challenger is but a deafening blur as it roars past with another daredevil on a sportbike in hot pursuit.