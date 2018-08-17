Infiniti's Retro-Future Prototype 10 Concept to Debut at Pebble Beach

The car’s aesthetic appears more in line with the Q Inspiration concept that debuted at the Detroit Auto Show earlier this year, but that was a sedan and Prototype 10 looks to be a real roadster. Meanwhile, it's raison d'etre is more in line with the race-built Prototype 9.

"The Infiniti Prototype 10 echoes the layout and design of some of the most evocative car designs of all time, where power was celebrated through high-powered single-seat competition cars,” Infiniti executive design director Karim Habib said in a press release. “Our new concept speaks of an electrified future, something which is reflected in its form and details. It is appropriate that we found inspiration in an optimistic bygone era in which cars were characterized by the simple love of driving.”

As for the powertrain, we don’t know anything other than that it’s electrified. Infiniti throws around the word "electrified" a lot which implies that it's probably a plug-in hybrid rather than an EV. The press release repeats Infiniti’s plan to electrify all of its new production cars starting in 2021, and Infiniti is using this concept to try and assure us that the future won't be boring.